Veterans Day observances planned in person, online in Black Hills

Veterans Day celebrations have been scaled back or moved online because of COVID-19, but there are some observances of the day taking place throughout the Black Hills.
Rapid City
A Veterans Day ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park, conducted by local officials with VFW Post 1273. The ceremony is open to the public; please wear masks and follow social distancing protocols. Due to COVID-19 concerns, VFW Post 1273 has cancelled its Veterans Day parade and luncheon. The post at 420 Main St. will be open on Veterans Day.
A Veterans Day blood drive will be from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, at Vitalant Blood Services, 2209 W. Omaha St., co-sponsored by VFW Post 1273. Sign up at VFW Post 1273, 420 Main St., or call 605-646-2623 to schedule an appointment.
Black Hills Community Theatre continues its fall series of online streaming productions with “War Golems” by Rob Curtis with Jon Olsen. This production, a special event to commemorate Veterans Day, can be viewed on demand Wednesday through Sunday. "War Golems" is a one-man show by BHCT Artistic Director Zach Curtis, who will recount his father’s tour of duty during the Vietnam War. Written by his late father, it’s a darkly comic, poignant journey of a man’s travels into the ravages of war and how he emerged. To view or for more information, go to bhct.org/war-golems/.
Belle Fourche
Smiles for Freedom, Jackson Dental, 503 Jackson St., is donating routine cleanings, basic restorative dental care and emergency treatments to active duty and retired military on Wednesday. Call 605-892-6347 to schedule an appointment. Jackson Dental also is selling Veterans Day hats for $20 each as a fundraiser to benefit Super Dogs for Super Heroes, a program that matches veterans with rescue dogs.
Custer
The Custer Veterans Day Program will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Custer Veterans Memorial Park at South Fifth and Washington Streets.
The Custer School District will present an hour-long program by youths in student council, band and choir. The program is sponsored by American Legion Post 46 in Custer. This year, the program will be combined with VFW Post 3442’s Veterans Day ceremony. The program will include a salute to the colors, patriotic music performed by band and the choir students, POW/MIA remembrance, video greetings from South Dakota’s congressmen, an audio keynote address from South Dakota’s Secretary of Veterans Affairs, recognition of veterans in attendance, remembrance of deceased veterans from the past year, and a rifle salute and “Taps.”
This program will be recorded. More student performances will be added to expanded video that will be broadcast the afternoon of Veterans Day so those who cannot attend in person can still watch the event. A link to watch the recording will be posted on Custer High School's website, www.csd.k12.sd.us/Domain/8.
Hot Springs
Hot Springs School District is hosting a Veterans Day program on Wednesday that will be open by invitation only to veterans and their immediate families. Masks are encouraged but not required. Social distancing protocols will be implemented. Those who attend are asked to screen themselves for fevers and other COVID-19 symptoms.
Attendance will be limited to 75 to 100 people, Superintendent Dennis Fischer said. The program will include a keynote speaker and music by Hot Springs students.
In order to make the Veterans Day program available to the general public, the program will be recorded and broadcast on the LiveTicket streaming service. A link to watch the Veterans Day program will be posted on the district’s Facebook page, facebook.com/Hot-Springs-Schools-23-2-108043954297703, Fischer said.
Sturgis
Black Hills National Cemetery will not be hosting a ceremony or other special events for Veterans Day, according to director Terry Corkins.
Sturgis Veterans Club, 868 Main St., will host a Veterans Day program at 10 a.m. Wednesday followed by a chili lunch. The public is welcome.
Free legal aid Friday
A free online legal clinic for active or reserve service members, veterans and their families will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 13. To reserve an hour time slot, contact the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law Veterans Legal Education Group at 605-658-3530 or vleg@usd.edu to schedule an appointment.
The Veterans Legal Education Group and the South Dakota Low Income Taxpayer Clinic are hosting the clinic. Legal professionals, along with student attorneys, will be available to answer legal questions for the military community. The goal is to assist as many service members, families and veterans as possible who have legal questions or issues. The information in these meetings is confidential between clients, law student volunteers, and attorneys.
