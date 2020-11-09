Veterans Day observances planned in person, online in Black Hills

Hot Springs

Hot Springs School District is hosting a Veterans Day program on Wednesday that will be open by invitation only to veterans and their immediate families. Masks are encouraged but not required. Social distancing protocols will be implemented. Those who attend are asked to screen themselves for fevers and other COVID-19 symptoms.

Attendance will be limited to 75 to 100 people, Superintendent Dennis Fischer said. The program will include a keynote speaker and music by Hot Springs students.

In order to make the Veterans Day program available to the general public, the program will be recorded and broadcast on the LiveTicket streaming service. A link to watch the Veterans Day program will be posted on the district’s Facebook page, facebook.com/Hot-Springs-Schools-23-2-108043954297703, Fischer said.

Sturgis

Black Hills National Cemetery will not be hosting a ceremony or other special events for Veterans Day, according to director Terry Corkins.

Sturgis Veterans Club, 868 Main St., will host a Veterans Day program at 10 a.m. Wednesday followed by a chili lunch. The public is welcome.

Free legal aid Friday