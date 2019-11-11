About 50 people braved single-digit temperatures and almost five inches of snow to honor veterans from this area at a Monday ceremony at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City.
Three active and retired veterans spoke during the ceremony that was led by former city council member and Air Force veteran Jason Salamun.
Donald Bell - Veteran and Equal Opportunity Director for Ellsworth Air Force Base; Kevin Ott - Chief Master Sergeant (retired); and Senior Airman Rachael Karpo, active duty at Ellsworth AFB all spoke during the event.
All of the speakers told the crowd why they served and what serving meant to them.
"I am grateful to have been able to serve in the United States Air Force," Salamun said. "I am an Air Force veteran and the grandson of a Purple Heart recipient. My son is active duty in the U.S. Army and I am very proud of the young man he is becoming."
He said he will always be proud to have served his country.
"They say we are one decision away from altering the course of your life," Salamun said. "One of the best decisions I ever made was enlisting in the United States Air Force. We would not be who we are without the experiences we have while we are serving."
He said that the military taught him that life isn't always about himself and leadership is about more than position and rank. He said he learned to run through obstacles and to keep moving forward even when it hurts.
Bell was the next speaker and he had a clear message for those in attendance.
"My service is your service and your service is my service," said Bell who retired from the Air Force. "At some point in life we all left some place we called home, whether a big city or a small town, to join the military. Some of us went to different states or different countries. But we were willing to make that sacrifice because my service is your service."
He said communities like Rapid City are important to veterans.
"Cities like this one take care of our families even when we are away," Bell said.
Ott said he joined the Air Force for four years - that turned into 30.
"It gets in your blood and into your spirit," Ott said. "There is a camaraderie that we all share that is something non-veterans don't understand."
He said his family loves the Rapid City area, where he has lived for nine years.
"This is a tremendous community that we have here," he said. "As a veteran, it is an honor and a privilege to serve this nation."
Karpo sang the national anthem, but the senior airman from south New Jersey said she has a different perspective on the military than the others on the stage.
"My journey is a little more heartfelt. I enlisted in the Air Force at 38 years old," she said. "I have a different outlook on life from my adventure through this process."
She she has truly experienced her fellow airmen being a family for her in the past two years she has served.
"It has been proven to me through more than just words," Karpo said. "I am grateful to be here and be a part of this. It has been a great opportunity for me. I want to thank everyone who has served with me and before me and who will serve after me."
Salamun then recognized the veterans in the crowd - about half of those in attendance - and called on those in attendance to continue to show support for people who serve the country.