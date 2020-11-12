Veteran's long-lost belongings have a new home

The long-abandoned military and personal belongings of Army veteran William Drapak are on their way home.

Syrina “Si” and Jordan Fields discovered a box filled with Drapak’s belongings in an old shed they recently acquired for their business, Prairie Elk Farm in Rapid Valley. They had hoped to locate and give the items to his family.

An article published on Veterans Day in the Rapid City Journal about the couple’s search sparked an immediate response, Si said. By that evening, she was in contact with Drapak’s sister, Kathleen Drapak Sikora of Minneapolis.

“I’ve had so many generous people email me giving me hints,” Si said Thursday. “I cannot believe the overwhelming support from the community. Even an attorney downtown offered to help. One lady said, ‘Thank you for trying to find the owners. There’s still good in this world.’”

Si is shipping the box to Drapak’s sister, who plans to sort through the items, make copies of some and pass Drapak’s belongings on to his sons as a Christmas gift.

“It was so unexpected, and (the news) came on Veterans Day when I was thinking about my dad and brother,” Sikora said. “It was unbelievable to me that people could be so nice instead of saying, ‘Oh, what a bunch of junk.’