Veteran's long-lost belongings have a new home

The long-abandoned military and personal belongings of Army veteran William Drapak are on their way home.
Syrina “Si” and Jordan Fields discovered a box filled with Drapak’s belongings in an old shed they recently acquired for their business, Prairie Elk Farm in Rapid Valley. They had hoped to locate and give the items to his family.
An article published on Veterans Day in the Rapid City Journal about the couple’s search sparked an immediate response, Si said. By that evening, she was in contact with Drapak’s sister, Kathleen Drapak Sikora of Minneapolis.
“I’ve had so many generous people email me giving me hints,” Si said Thursday. “I cannot believe the overwhelming support from the community. Even an attorney downtown offered to help. One lady said, ‘Thank you for trying to find the owners. There’s still good in this world.’”
Si is shipping the box to Drapak’s sister, who plans to sort through the items, make copies of some and pass Drapak’s belongings on to his sons as a Christmas gift.
“It was so unexpected, and (the news) came on Veterans Day when I was thinking about my dad and brother,” Sikora said. “It was unbelievable to me that people could be so nice instead of saying, ‘Oh, what a bunch of junk.’
“It’s interesting to me Bill kept all that stuff. I don’t know if he left it behind by accident or on purpose and left it meaning to come back,” Sikora said. “It must have been at a time when they were important to him.”
On Wednesday morning, an ancestry.com user in the Rapid City area located Drapak’s second cousin, Janet Hundrieser, through the website and messaged her. The user said she had information about William, so Hundrieser alerted Sikora. Later in the day, while doing internet research about a different family member, Hundrieser found the Rapid City Journal article about Drapak’s belongings.
Support Local Journalism
“I jumped on it right away. I wanted to let Si know William did have a family and we would be in touch,” Hundrieser said.
Hundrieser sent the Journal article link to Sikora, not realizing the article and ancestry.com message were related. Sikora called Si and ultimately determined the message and article were both pointing her toward her brother’s belongings. From the photos that accompanied the Journal article, Sikora said she recognized her nephew’s baby picture and her mother’s handwriting on an envelope.
The return of Drapak’s items comes as Sikora is writing about her family’s history. Sikora’s parents and her three brothers have died. William Drapak is survived by two sons, Anton and Scott, and three granddaughters, Payton, Chloe and Kyla. Sikora began documenting family history several months ago for her nephews and great-nieces.
Drapak was very bright and had a good heart but led a troubled life, Sikora said. He was born and raised in Illinois. Drapak could play any instrument and as a child he was often called on to sing at family gatherings. He graduated from high school at 16 and enrolled at the University of Illinois at 17. He started experimenting with alcohol in college and battled alcoholism all his life.
When he joined the Army, Drapak’s father worried his son would be sent to Vietnam, but Drapak served in Frankfurt, Germany, instead. For many years, Drapak worked as porter for Amtrak. He eventually moved to Arizona to care for his elderly parents, Sikora said.
Drapak died Feb. 23, 1998, at a veterans hospital in Tucson. He was 47. Sikora recalls her brother spent most of his last day with his mother, Marjorie Drapak, his brother Tim Drapak and Sikora. Drapak and his wife had divorced when their sons were young. Sikora said her brother expressed regrets about not being a better father.
Hundrieser describes the discovery and return of Drapak's belongings as "a mini miracle." She runs a part-time business, Sherman Hundrieser Research Services LLC, in Evanston, Ill., doing DNA research and helping adoptees find relatives.
“People have such a need to know where they’re from and to have identity and to have place. The value of what was found is just amazing, and I’m so appreciative,” Hundrieser said. “It’s going to be so valuable to his children and grandchildren.”
One mystery that may never be solved is how Drapak’s belongings ended up in a shed in South Dakota. The box sat in the shed on property on Longview Road before the shed was acquired by the Fields family. Sikora said Drapak’s former wife doesn’t know how or when Drapak might have been in South Dakota.
“He moved around a fair bit. He was one of those people everybody really likes. He was really friendly. We’re thinking he had a friend who lived on that land,” Sikora said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!