Veterans make most of Wall Celebration Rodeo final night

A group of seasoned rodeo professionals and a contingent of South Dakota’s up-and-comers looking to make a name for themselves highlighted rodeo action on Saturday night as paychecks were earned in the closing performance of the 2022 Wall Celebration Rodeo.

For the most part, as might be expected, the veterans got the best of it

In bareback riding, Ty Breuer (Mandan, North Dakota), flashing the spurs of an experienced veteran kicked, off the Saturday night rodeo as the 32-year-old veteran moved past another rookie, 18-year-old Chase Yellowhawk of Blunt.

Breuer, a five-time NFR bareback riding qualifier who is coming off some big paychecks over the Fourth of July run though without a win, spurred Harper & Morgan’s Route 66 to 83 points to claim top money.

“I was happy to get the win for darn sure. I was happy to have that horse tonight, it’s just a nice horse. They had just bought that horse and I knew it was going to be a good one,” said Breuer, who currently stands 15th in PRCA world standings. “I rodeoed here one other time and came tonight to get another (Badlands) circuit rodeo, and it worked out good.”

And in saddle bronc, Kash Deal, a 27-year-old bronc rider/rancher out of Faith earned top money, spurring Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo’s Final Portrait to 83.5 points. The ride was the former Sheridan College rodeo competitor’s highest point total of the season.

“That was a horse of Chancey Wilson’s and I’ve seen that horse a lot and always wanted to get on her, and drew her tonight and she was really good and I got a chance to do what I do,” Deal said. “When I saw the draw, I knew I had a chance to place or maybe even win it. I’ve been staying pretty close to home. I have a wife and child at home and that makes it hard to get too far from home, but they got to come tonight and that makes it all better that way."

And Saturday night bull riding also provided an event winner as Braden Richardson (Jasper, Texas) rode Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo’s Skid Row to an 85-point score. Custer's Jestyn Woodward earned fourth-place money with a 73-point effort.

For the newcomers, the night was a learning experience.

Emilee Pauley, a Wall High School graduate and three-time South Dakota High School Finals All-Around cowgirl, summed up the experience of having professional rodeo come to her hometown arena.

“I think I have entered this rodeo almost every year since I was a sophomore or junior in high school back when it was an amateur rodeo, and now as a pro rodeo,” said Pauley, who was making the most of the opportunity competing in both barrel racing and breakaway roping on Saturday night. “It’s been very nice for us, and now it’s pro rodeo, so that’s pretty awesome to have it right in the backyard.”

Unfortunately, a return to home turf failed to produce a win as Pauley missed her calf in breakaway and her 16.16-second run in barrel racing placed 10th overall.

A couple of Rapid City cowboys, Rapid City Central graduates both, were out on Saturday night as well. Rio Nutter was a two-event competitor as well — team and tie-down roping — while Brayden Burrus was working the steer wrestling event.

“Wall is one of my home arenas I’d say,” Nutter said. “I rodeoed there every year in high school, including regional rodeos, 4H rodeo’s, too so I can't even begin to think how many times I’ve roped in that arena. And it’s always been a really good amateur rodeo and this will be the first year I get to enter it as a professional and I’m looking forward to it.”

Nutter and team roping partner Daine McNenny (Hereford) had the quickest run of the night with a six-second double catch to earn a share of fourth place money. And in tie-down roping, Nutter failed to earn a paycheck.

Burrus, a rookie in the truest sense of the term, wasn’t as fortunate, finishing out of the money in the big man’s event.

“I haven’t been rodeoing that long, starting my senior year in high school,” Burris said. “I started chute dogging and running them out of the chute and Tim Nutter said I should try it, jump on a horse, so I gave it try. This is my first year of pro rodeoing, and it’s a lot more competitive. In high school and amateur you see the same guys all the time, but in pro rodeo you get to see a lot more people and different talent levels.”

The top of the leaderboard remained unchanged in the timed events.

In steer wrestling Parker Sandstrom's (Ray, North Dakota) Friday night 4.6-second run was the event winner. Billy Boldon had the quickest time on Saturday, a 5.3 bulldogging effort that earned a share of fifth place money.

Summer Kosel’s 15.77-second run in Thursday’s slack proved to be an event winner as well with Becca Gilley’s 16.13-second spin through the cloverleaf the quickest (fifth overall) of the Saturday night competitors.

And Corbin Fisher’s 8.9-second tie-down roping run withstood all challenges

2022 Wall Celebration Rodeo Winners

Bareback—Ty Breuer (Mandan, ND), 83-points on Harper & Morgan’s Route 66; Steer wrestling--Parker Sandstrom (Ray, ND), 4.6 seconds; Team roping-- (tie) Clay Holz (Springfield, SD)/Ty Talsma (Avon, SD) and Blair Lammers (Hartford, SD) /Shad Chadwick (Phoenix, AZ), 5.5 seconds each; Saddle bronc—Kash Deal (Faith, SD) on Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo's Final Portrait; Tie-down roping--Corbin Fisher, 8.9 seconds; Barrel racing--Summer Kosel, 15.77 seconds; Breakaway roping--(tie) Sloan Anderson and Samantha Fulton, 2.5 seconds each; Steer roping: J. Tom Fisher, 9.6 seconds; Bull riding—Braden Richardson (Jasper, TX) 85-points on Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo’s Skid Row.