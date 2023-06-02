Miss Central States Fair, Madisen Vetter of Aberdeen, and Miss Dakota Prairie, Carly Goodhart of Sioux Falls, took home preliminary awards at the Miss South Dakota Competition Thursday night.

Vetter won the preliminary talent competition singing “For Good,” from the Broadway musical Wicked. The talent award is $1,000. Vetter attends the University of South Dakota, majoring in Political Science and Legal Studies.

Miss Dakota Prairie Carly Goodhart took the Preliminary Onstage Conversation award of $500, after answering a question about her community service initiative, “Woman Up.” Goodhart graduated from South Dakota State University and is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Nursing: Neonatal Clinical Nurse Specialist from East Carolina University. She is working as the Neonatal Program Specialist at Sanford Children’s Hospital.

The competition continues Friday at 6:00 p.m. with the finals and the crowning of the 76th Miss South Dakota at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center at South Dakota State University.

Tickets and information on the Saturday evening livestream are available at misssd.org/.