Viburg-Hurley's Johnson comes through in a big way

Mason also ran in the 100-meter dash, finishing third with 11.12. All season long he’s been the reference point for Johnson.

“I know with Chase Mason, me and him go at it every meet, and we’re always one-two in blocks. If I can come out and beat him, I know I’ll be pretty set because he’s one of the fastest too,” Johnson said.

Widener caps off senior season with 110 meter hurdles title

Langford standout Zander Widener dominated the 110-meter hurdles all season long, only finishing outside of first place once in the 2021 season when he took fourth at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays.

Widener had previously been on the biggest stage in his sophomore season when he came in third, but the jitters were still there.

“It was a bunch of nerves, honestly, I was so nervous. After that first race, I was a little gun shy. The wind was very strong and got too close to the first hurdle and almost took me out,” Widener said.

Despite suffering a slight setback in the prelims that had him second behind Chester’s Ryan Benson, he overcame that to win the finals with his personal best at 14.61.

“I came out in the last race and did what I do best and just hurdled," Widener said.