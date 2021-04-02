Vice President Harris calls director of Black Hills Community Loan Fund

LeBeau recommended to Harris the return of Assets for Independence’s Individual Development Account program, which was cut by the Trump Administration. IDA programs help individuals save money and receive matching funds to help them achieve greater self-sufficiency. For example, BHCLF uses IDAs to help people save for down payments on a home, LeBeau said.

She also suggested policy changes that could make loan guarantee and matching fund program more efficient and effective for Native CDFIs. LeBeau was told Harris’ staff will be in contact with her to obtain more information.

“For me, what we typically see when Washington, D.C, is making a decision as far as what they’re doing with federal program that trickle down to the grassroots level is they don’t actually take into account the people they’re impacting,” she said.

LeBeau said she invited the vice president to visit Rapid City and thanked Harris for her efforts.

“I did say we out here really appreciate the work she and the president are doing to work toward healing the nation,” she said.

The call ended with a personal message that thrilled LeBeau.