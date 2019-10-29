{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

Authorities have released the name of the 49-year-old Keystone man who died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash west of Keystone.

A 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on Old Hill City Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Lafferty Gulch Road. The pickup went off the roadway, struck a concrete culvert and rolled.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The driver, Troy Thorson, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant and was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0