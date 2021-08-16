Victim in Friday shooting dies from injuries; identified as 20-year-old Rapid City man

A Rapid City man has died as a result of his injuries sustained during a shooting on Friday, according to a press release from the Rapid City Police Department.

Austin Freeman, 20, was killed after being shot near the intersection of N. Maple Avenue and Van Buren Street. He died at the hospital.

"Freeman was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he encountered Daly,” Rapid City Police Captain James Johns stated in the release. “It appears Freeman is an innocent victim of the violence associated with drugs in our community, and we are thankful for the swift apprehension of the suspect responsible for this shooting”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The man suspected of shooting Freeman is William Daly, 31, who was detained shortly after the shooting was reported and is now in custody at the Pennington County Jail.

Daly has been charged with first degree murder, distribution of a controlled substance and three counts of ingestion of a controlled substance, the news release states.

The Rapid City Police Department will continue an investigation of the shooting incident and are still searching for a woman who is person of interest in the case.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this female (or the shooting incident in general) is encouraged to contact Detective Jake LeLaCheur at 605-394-4134. An anonymous text can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1