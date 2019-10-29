KEYSTONE, S.D. – Authorities have released the name of the 49-year-old Keystone, S.D., man who died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash west of Keystone.
A 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on Old Hill City Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Lafferty Gulch Road. The pickup went off the roadway, struck a concrete culvert and rolled.
The driver, Troy Thorson, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant and was not wearing a seatbelt.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.