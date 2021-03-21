Victims of Lawrence County crash identified

A Belle Fourche woman died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash just outside the city limits of Spearfish.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2006 Buick LaCrosse was crossing U.S. Highway 85 from St. Onge Road to East Colorado Boulevard. It collided in the intersection with a 2006 Mercury Montego which was northbound on U.S. Highway 85.

Mary Keats, the 68-year-old driver of the Buick, was pronounced dead at the scene. Barbara Bentz of Belle Fourche, the 78-year-old driver of the Mercury, was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

