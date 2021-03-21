 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victims of Lawrence County crash identified
alert top story

Victims of Lawrence County crash identified

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

A Belle Fourche woman died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash just outside the city limits of Spearfish.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2006 Buick LaCrosse was crossing U.S. Highway 85 from St. Onge Road to East Colorado Boulevard. It collided in the intersection with a 2006 Mercury Montego which was northbound on U.S. Highway 85.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mary Keats, the 68-year-old driver of the Buick, was pronounced dead at the scene. Barbara Bentz of Belle Fourche, the 78-year-old driver of the Mercury, was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Alaska’s COVID vaccination strategy is a success story

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Alaska’s COVID vaccination strategy is a success story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News