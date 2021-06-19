VIDEOS and PHOTOS: Main Street Square kicks off Golden Hour Live with Eve 6

Main Street Square hosted the Golden Hour Live concert featuring, nationally acclaimed, alternative rock band, Eve 6 Saturday. The band kicked off Main Street Square’s Golden Hour Live 2021 concerts.
This performance will highlighted the band’s first new album since 2012’s “Speak in Code” as well as fan favorites like “Inside Out” and “Here’s to the Night.”
Several hundred fans crowded onto the Main Street Square lawn and many of the surrounding businesses were packed.
Event information for future concerts can be found at mainstreetsquare.org.