VIDEOS and PHOTOS: Main Street Square kicks off Golden Hour Live with Eve 6
VIDEOS and PHOTOS: Main Street Square kicks off Golden Hour Live with Eve 6

  Updated
Main Street Square hosted the Golden Hour Live concert featuring, nationally acclaimed, alternative rock band, Eve 6 Saturday. The band kicked off Main Street Square’s Golden Hour Live 2021 concerts.

This performance will highlighted the band’s first new album since 2012’s “Speak in Code” as well as fan favorites like “Inside Out” and “Here’s to the Night.”

Eve 6 finished their set with a No. 1 song from early in their career called Inside Out.

Several hundred fans crowded onto the Main Street Square lawn and many of the surrounding businesses were packed.    

Eve 6 played some of the biggest hits and some new selections to a crowd of several hundred people at the first Golden Hour Live concert at Main Street Square Saturday night after a brief rain storm subsided.

Event information for future concerts can be found at mainstreetsquare.org.

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Eve 6 closes Golden Hour with Inside Out

