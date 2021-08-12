Vikings 1st-round rookie Darrisaw out after groin surgery

"I wouldn't put a number on it," offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said of how much practice time Darrisaw will need when he returns. "With any player coming off an injury, they're all different. I would say when he's been here, he's been really sharp and really dialed in. So, mentally, I don't think it'll be a problem. We've just got to get his physical reps and get his conditioning."

Mond, the third-rounder who was the team's second pick in the draft, returned to practice on Tuesday following his bout with COVID-19. He said he relates his symptoms to having the flu when he was younger. He stayed involved in meetings through video conferencing but couldn't get on the field.

"I think just missing 10 days and just the rhythm of everything, I think COVID, I think the respiratory system of whatever, it kind of makes it hard to breathe," Mond said. "So just coming out here and getting my weight back on and I think that's my biggest focus."

Mond declared himself "100%." He wouldn't say if he would get the vaccine now.

Zimmer has pushed for his quarterbacks to get vaccinated after Mond tested positive and Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley had to miss practices as close contacts.