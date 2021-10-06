Vikings' Barr finally back from knee jnjury

EAGAN, Minn. — Anthony Barr has been cleared to rejoin the Minnesota Vikings, putting the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker back in action after an 18-game absence and giving a lagging defense a valued asset.

Barr was sidelined by a balky knee early in training camp. His mind suffered along with his body.

"It's been difficult. Mental health is a real thing," Barr said. "I've had my down days, but fortunately I have a great support system with my family and friends. I think I'm realizing there's a lot more to life than football. It's been my life since I was 9 years old, so not having that part of it was tough. I promise you nobody wants to play more than me. It's all I want to do. So, I'm just happy to be at a point where I can finally do that again."

What made the wait more excruciating was the fact he tore a pectoral muscle in the second game of last season and hasn't been on the field since that game in Indianapolis on Sept. 20, 2020. Nonetheless, Barr was not so impatient with the process that he was going to succumb to any pressure — from himself or otherwise — to push through the pain in a way that might put him at risk for a setback. He was intentional about voicing his discomfort with the knee to the coaches and the athletic training staff.