Vikings, Cook present NFL's latest RB contract standoff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS — Dalvin Cook logged off last week from virtual team activities with the Minnesota Vikings, no longer willing to participate until he has secured a new contract.

Cook's situation is the latest standoff of sorts between an NFL team and a star running back, with the possibility of several more in the coming year in a league that has steadily driven down the financial value of the position.

The Vikings, though, have made no secret of their desire to make Cook the centerpiece of their offense. It's difficult to envision them not eventually striking a deal with a player they've frequently praised for his work in the backfield, in the locker room and in the community. Cook was the only player pictured on a promotional graphic the team created earlier this spring for the release of the 2020 schedule.

"I consider Dalvin as one of those core group of players that we definitely want to try to keep," general manager Rick Spielman said earlier this offseason.

A person with direct knowledge of Cook's decision confirmed to The Associated Press that the Pro Bowl pick will not take part in the remainder of the offseason program or report to training camp without a new contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the confidential nature of the negotiations.