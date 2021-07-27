Vikings reassign unvaccinated coach Dennison to advisor role

"He's got a great feel for what we've been trying to do in the run game: the calls, the steps, the footwork, the hand placement. Phil is a very aggressive, boisterous I guess is the word for it, coach that will push these guys," Zimmer said.

Steele will start his eighth season as a coach in the league and his 14th overall. He was the tight ends coach for Atlanta last year. As a player, Steele was in training camp with the Vikings in 2003 and 2004 and appeared in 17 games for Green Bay over the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

As for the current players, the Vikings declined to publicize their vaccination rate. NFL Network reported Tuesday that 85% of players in the league have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Zimmer pointed to the rise in cases in several parts of the country this summer due to the delta variant as he urged anew the benefit to all — players and fans alike — of getting the shot.

"You're seeing a lot of people now that didn't get vaccinated who are deciding that, 'You know what? Maybe we should have.' So I just want our players to be safe. I want them to be healthy. I want their families to be healthy and safe, and if they don't get vaccinated they've got to follow the protocols," Zimmer said.