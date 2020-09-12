Vikings sign RB Dalvin Cook to 5-year, $63M extension

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings signed running back Dalvin Cook to a five-year, $63 million contract extension Saturday, giving their dual-threat star some security the day before the season opener.

Cook was picked for his first Pro Bowl last year after becoming the eighth different player to reach 1,000 rushing yards in Vikings history. Since he was drafted in the second round in 2017 out of Florida State, Cook has missed 21 of a possible 52 games due to injuries.

In 2019, he came the closest to a full season, sitting out twice with shoulder trouble yet still finishing seventh in the league with 1,654 yards from scrimmage. He had 13 rushing touchdowns, tied for the second-highest single season total in franchise history, and 519 receiving yards.

Since offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak arrived last year, first as an offensive advisor for run-favoring head coach Mike Zimmer, the Vikings have made screen passes a bigger part of their scheme. With an average of 11.15 yards after the catch per reception, Cook led all NFL running backs with a minimum of 25 receptions.