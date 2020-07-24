Vikings sign Zimmer to 3-year contract extension

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings signed head coach Mike Zimmer to a three-year contract extension through the 2023 season, finalizing a key piece of business Friday before the beginning of training camp.

Zimmer has a 57-38-1 record over six years, the third-best winning percentage (.599) of the nine head coaches the franchise has had over 59 seasons. The 64-year-old Zimmer trails Bud Grant (.621) and Dennis Green (.610) on the team list, and he's seventh in winning percentage among active NFL head coaches with a minimum of 50 games.

The new deal, which was agreed upon earlier in the week, was hardly a surprise for an organization that has prided itself on stability since owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf took over in 2005. Zimmer also had his contract extended at the commencement of training camp in 2016.

"Coach Zimmer brings an intensity and consistency to the field that our players and fans alike appreciate. He holds his players and staff to a high standard and will continue to guide the Vikings to long-term success," Zygi Wilf said in a statement distributed by the team.