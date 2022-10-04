 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS A STATE GOLF

Vincent VanLiere finishes in top 10 as STM places 6th at Class A state golf

Vincent VanLiere of St. Thomas More watches his tee shot on the third hole at Moccasin Creek Country Club during Monday’s round of the Class A Boys State Golf Tournament.

 John Davis

After a tough Round 1 on Monday, St. Thomas More eighth grader Vincent VanLiere recovered well in the final round Tuesday, improving his score by seven strokes to crack the top 10 at the Class A Boys State Golf Tournament at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen.

VanLiere shot a 1-over 73 to end the tournament with a two-round score over 9-over 153, moving up 10 spots after Monday to finish in a tie for ninth place. His Tuesday round was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole, as well as birdies on the seventh, 15th and eighth holes. He added nine pars.

Keeton Newborg of Tea Area emerged from a four-way tie after Round 1 to win the individual championship with a 1-over 145, beating out West Central Trey Even by three strokes. Both golfers shot 71 in Round 2.

STM finished in sixth place out of 12 participating schools, earning a 91-over 667 and trailing team champion Vermillion by 53 strokes. After VanLiere, Brady Strain and Hayden Heig both ended with a score of 166 to tie for 33rd, while Garrett Kerkenbush tallied a 182 to tie for 64th.

Winner Area finished ninth with a 703, led by Karson Keiser who tied for 36th with a 167, Belle Fourche finished 10th with a 725, led by Aiden Voyles who tied with Keiser and two others with 167 and Rapid City Christian finished last with a 798, led by Blake Weischedel who tied for 75th with a 186.

Landon Little of Lakota Tech shot a 181 to finish 63rd.

Zinke put on defensive over past lies in US House debate

