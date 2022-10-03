 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS A STATE GOLF

Vincent VanLiere tied for 19th, STM in 8th after Round 1 of Class A state golf

StateAGolfVincentVanLiereSTMPutt.jpg

Vincent VanLiere of St. Thomas More reads the green as he prepares to putt on the third hole at Moccasin Creek Country Club during Monday’s round of the Class A Boys State Golf Tournament.

 John Davis

St. Thomas More eighth grader Vincent VanLiere shot a 8-over 80 in Round 1 of the Class A Boys State Golf Tournament on Monday at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen to sit in a five-way tie for 19th.

VanLiere, who captured the Region 4A title last week, parred three holes and birdied the par-4 fifth hole as part of a 41 on the front nine. He performed two strokes better on the back nine, parring six holes to earn a 39. 

Entering Tuesday's final round, there is a four-way tie for the lead in the tournament, as Chamberlain's Dakota Munger, Tea Area's Keeton Newborg, Vermillion's Trey Hansen and Vermillion's Cooper Girard all have a score of 2-over 74.

StateAGolfAidenVoylesBFChip.jpg

Aiden Voyles of Belle Fourche watches his chip on the fifth hole at Moccasin Creek Country Club during Monday’s round of the Class A Boys State Golf Tournament.

VanLiere leads a Cavaliers squad that sits in eighth place after Round 1 with a score of 60-over 348, trailing leader Vermillion by 44 strokes. Hayden Heig is tied for 40th with teammate Brady Strain and three others with an 87, and Garrett Kerkenbush is tied for 73rd with a 94.  

Vermillion is 16 strokes ahead of Aberdeen Roncalli for top spot. Winner Area is ninth with a 356, led by Landon Calhoon who is tied with VanLiere for 19th with an 80, Belle Fourche is 10th with a 363, led by Aiden Voyles who is tied for 38th with an 86, and Rapid City Christian is last among the 12 participating schools with a 408, led by Gavin Hunter who is 88th with a 100.

The final round is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. MT Tuesday in Aberdeen.     

