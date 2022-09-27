Vincent VanLiere wins back-to-back regional titles as STM claims team championship

DEADWOOD — Vincent VanLiere isn't even in high school yet and already he's made a name for himself as one of the top golfers in the Black Hills.

On Monday, the St. Thomas More eighth grader shot a 1-under-par 71 at Tomahawk Country Club in Deadwood to claim the Region 4A individual title for the second straight year.

VanLiere, who tied for fifth at the Class A State Tournament last year, topped the 42-player field and won the event by seven strokes over Belle Fourche junior Aiden Voyles and teammate Hayden Heig, who both scored 78.

The Cavaliers also claimed their third straight team championship as their four scorers finished in the top five. In addition the VanLiere and Voyles's performances, teammates Colby Vonvalin and Garrett Kerkenbush placed fourth and fifth, respectively, both shooting 83. Brady Strain also qualified for the state tournament, earning an 84 to place seventh.

STM ended with a combined score of 315, beating runner-up Belle Fourche by 37 strokes. In addition to Voyles's score, Brayden Carbajal placed ninth with a 90 for the Broncs, while Anthony Budmayr and Rexton Audiss placed 10th and 11th, respectively, both shooting 92. Isaac Voyles also qualified for State with a 96, good for 15th.

Rapid City Christian was the third and final team to qualify for the state tournament out of eight participating schools, tallying a score of 364. The Comets were led by Blaine Bolton, who shot an 84 to place sixth, while Blake Weischedel cracked the top 10 with an 85 to place eighth, Eli Egge shot a 96 to place 17th and Josh McMurtery shot a 99 to place 20th.

Custer will send three players to State after Jackson Wiles shot a 92 to place 12th, Lane Poper shot a 97 to place 18th and Regan Sorenson shot a 100 to place 22nd.

Lakota Tech will have two representatives at the state tournament as Landon Little placed 13th with a 93 and Kaedom Jack placed 19th with a 99, and Lead-Deadwood will have two representatives as Ethan Leehn finished 14th with a 94 and Cooper Hansen finished 21st with a 100.

The Class A State Tournament is set for Monday and Tuesday at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen.