Visit Rapid City receives $750,000 for marketing

Visit Rapid City received $750,000 from CARES Act money to help the organization market the area to help make up for money lost due to issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are going to really do big things the next two months," Visit Rapid City President and CEO Julie Schmitz Jensen told the Civic Center Board of Directors Tuesday morning.

She said the group was the first destination marketing organization to submit an application after South Dakota Secretary of Tourism Jim Hagen announced that the money was available from the state's share of the CARES Act money.

"Our CFO Carol Bancroft does a great job and she had the information we needed almost immediately and we were the first application they received and the first organization to receive these funds," Jensen said.

Jensen said the grant was based on marketing for events from an average of the past three years before the pandemic and the funds received must be spent in 2020. She said the grant is also contingent on proving that they are providing safe and smart events.

"We are working really hard to keep the civic center building full this year and and into 2021 when the new facility opens," Jensen said.

The group has already been working to target meetings and sporting events that had to be canceled due to restrictions in other states. One big event they are hoping to land in 2021 is FreedomFest which was canceled in Las Vegas this year. The group has visited twice to check facilities and services and a decision on 2021 is imminent. The decision on the annual Lakota Nations Invitational is also expected soon.