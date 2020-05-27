Vitalant blood donor reaches 20-gallon milestone

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Keith Johnson makes it a priority to give back to his community during a time of great need. Johnson has been donating blood for 33 years, and a celebration marked his 20-gallon milestone on Tuesday, May 26 at Vitalant’s Rapid City donation center at 2209 W. Omaha Street.

Johnson's daughter, Amy, joined him in giving blood. The 89-year-old says he has been donating blood since 1987, which shows there is no upper age limit on donating.

He said his body always feels rejuvenated after each blood donation, and that he loves giving back to his community.

Rapid City donation center staff presented Johnson with a commemorative 20-gallon donor pin, along with a balloon and card staff signed congratulating him.

Recent blood drive cancellations due to COVID-19 related closures, coupled with a resumption of surgeries and other medical procedures, has caused a 25 percent increase in the need for blood during the past several weeks.

Donors are strongly urged to give blood as soon as possible by calling 605.646.2625 or visiting vitalant.org. Vitalant has donation opportunities seven days a week. At this time, all donors and staff are required to wear a face covering. Appointments are preferred, walk-ins permitted.