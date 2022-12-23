Vitalant urgently needs blood, platelet and plasma donors

Vitalant is seeking platelet and plasma donors, in addition to whole blood donors, at its Rapid City Donation Center, 2209 W. Omaha St.

Platelet and plasma donations are longer donation procedures that extract those specific components from the blood and return the other blood components back to the donor. Platelets and plasma are needed for cancer patients, organ transplant patients, burn victims and other traumatic injuries.

Vitalant's Rapid City Donation Center also is a convalescent plasma collection site. People who have recovered from COVID-19 are needed for this type of donation. Platelet donors will need to volunteer two hours of their time per donation, and plasma donors will need to volunteer one hour to 90 minutes of their time per donation.

There is a critical need for blood, and type O blood and platelets are most urgently needed nationwide, according to vitalant.org.

To make an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, go to donors.vitalant.org. For more information, contact Aubrey Oyler, 605-646-2640.