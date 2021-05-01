Vitalant urges public to give blood in honor of moms

Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant urges all eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma in May in honor of mothers and all patients who rely on life-saving blood transfusions. All those who go to Vitalant to give blood from May 1 through May 25 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card or a Vitalant ball cap. Those who receive a Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccine can give blood immediately if other eligibility requirements are met.

About 40 blood drives per week are cancelled in Rapid City and the Black Hills because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the need for blood has returned to pre-pandemic levels. There is an urgent need for donors to help new mothers who experience childbirth complications, grandmothers battling cancer, sisters with chronic blood disorders and other patients.

“Trauma and accident victims, cancer patients and those now undergoing previously postponed surgeries may all need blood,” said Anne Burtchaell, Vitalant Mountain Division vice president. “There is an increased need for blood donations as life begins to return to normal for some. Donors with all blood types are needed, especially type O — the most transfused blood type.”

To schedule an appointment to donate blood or for more information, go to vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Vitalant follows strict protocols to ensure the safety of donors, patients and staff, including social distancing, disinfecting public areas and requiring face masks.

