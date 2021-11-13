Vockler's late goal gives Sabres win over Sheridan

Sioux Falls native Zach Vockler scored the go-ahead goal with 2:16 to play in regulation, and the Badlands Sabres held on for a 3-2 comeback win over the Sheridan Hawks on Saturday in Sheridan, Wyoming.

The Hawks (3-17-0) took a 2-0 lead in the first period, potting goals at 6:17 and 18:33, but the Sabres (7-8-1) battled back to even the score in the middle frame.

Mason Martin got Badlands on the board at 3:49, assisted by Derrick Brown and Seth Stock, before Stock leveled the game at 2-2 with a goal at 12:59, assisted by Hunter Fischbach.

Vockler tallied the eventual game-winner at 17:44, assisted by Brady Ridnour and Cole Sykes.

Maxim Curries collected 37 saves to move to 6-4-0 on the season.

The Sabres will face the Butte Cobras (5-12-2) in Montana on Friday and Saturday.

