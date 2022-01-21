 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Volunteer firefighters battle two blazes Thursday night

  • Updated
  • 0

Firefighters in Hill City and Custer fought two fires Thursday night.

The Custer Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 400 block of Harney St. in Custer Thursday night. 

Firefighters found a free burning fire in the interior of a two story residential structure with fire extending to the exterior and roof assembly of the structure, and immediately struck a second alarm, eventually the fire went to multiple alarms.

Firefighters from a two state, multi-county area, facing freezing temperatures and darkness, contained the fire to the structure of origin.

There were no reports of injuries.  The Black Hills Fire Chaplains Association and the Red Cross Serving Central and Western South Dakota are assisting the occupant.

In Hill City, volunteer firefighters responded to a fire in a detached garage, in the 400 block of Allen Gulch Rd.

Crews found a fire burning with a moderate smoke conditions, in detached garage extending into the roof. 

People are also reading…

Rapid attack by volunteer firefighters in temperatures of 26 degrees, confined the fire to the initial structure, radiant heat did cause damage to an adjacent residential structure.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

For all those complaining about rising property taxes, this is what happens when you don't have state income tax.

Your Two Cents for Jan. 18

Your Two Cents for Jan. 18

Thank you Jerry Munson (voters were clear about cannabis) for pointing out the obvious. Something our elected officials have no clue about. Do…

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID: HOSPITALIZATIONS AT ALL TIME HIGH

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News