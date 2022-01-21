Volunteer firefighters battle two blazes Thursday night

Firefighters in Hill City and Custer fought two fires Thursday night.

The Custer Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 400 block of Harney St. in Custer Thursday night.

Firefighters found a free burning fire in the interior of a two story residential structure with fire extending to the exterior and roof assembly of the structure, and immediately struck a second alarm, eventually the fire went to multiple alarms.

Firefighters from a two state, multi-county area, facing freezing temperatures and darkness, contained the fire to the structure of origin.

There were no reports of injuries. The Black Hills Fire Chaplains Association and the Red Cross Serving Central and Western South Dakota are assisting the occupant.

In Hill City, volunteer firefighters responded to a fire in a detached garage, in the 400 block of Allen Gulch Rd.

Crews found a fire burning with a moderate smoke conditions, in detached garage extending into the roof.

Rapid attack by volunteer firefighters in temperatures of 26 degrees, confined the fire to the initial structure, radiant heat did cause damage to an adjacent residential structure.

