Volunteers, donations sought for Community Connect event on April 1

The next Community Connect event — linking people in need with services that can help them — will be April 1 in Rapid City. The previous Community Connect in November attracted more than 1,000 people, and organizer Jeanne Burckhard-McKenna anticipates the upcoming Community Connect will serve at least that many.

Community Connect provides anyone in need with free, gently used clothing and housewares, along with information from local and state agencies about their resources. Community Connect is open to everyone and there are no income guidelines. Community Connect is sponsored by Black Hills Special Services Cooperative, Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition and the Salvation Army.

The next Community Connect will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 at 855 Omaha St. (the former Albertson’s store). Free testing for sexually transmitted diseases will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon. The Salvation Army will serve lunch. Face masks will be provided.

Several agencies and organizations will participate, including Goodwill, Missouri Breaks Industries Research Inc., Cornerstone Rescue Mission, the Veterans Affairs homeless program, South Dakota Cares housing and utilities assistance, and more.

The regifting store will be back with clothes for all ages and housewares, all free of charge to anyone in need. Burckhard-McKenna is looking for volunteers to help set up the regifting shop on March 31 and to help between 8:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the Community Connect event.

Volunteers are welcome to show up either day to help, although Burckhard-McKenna prefers that volunteers call her ahead of time so she can fill them in on the tasks she needs help with. Call or text Burckhard-McKenna at 801-231-3998.

People can drop off donations of clothes and housewares between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 31 at 855 Omaha St.

Men’s clothing is one of the most in-demand items at the regifting store, Burckhard-McKenna said.

“We’re really seeing a lot more men shopping,” she said. “They’re really looking for a lot of work clothes – t-shirts, heavy pants, work jackets. That’s what we’ve noticed.”

Donations of clean, gently used clothing and shoes and new underwear for men, women and children are welcome.

“We always need coats and hoodies, caps and gloves for all ages – any of that stuff. We go through a lot of bedding and housewares. That stuff just flies out of here,” Burckhard-McKenna said. “Shoes are a huge hit. We set up about six tables of shoes and we hardly have any left at the end of the day.”

Baby items, including strollers, are high-demand items, she said, and none are leftover at the end of a Community Connect event. Burckhard-McKenna likes to set up a section for children, too, and she’s hoping to get donations of children’s toys and books.

Burckhard-McKenna does not accept used underwear, which people have tried to donate to previous events.

Housewares are needed, especially dishes, silverware, bedding and decorative items. Many people who shop at the regifting store need basic items for their apartments.

Donations of paperback books for adults and DVDs are popular. Burckhard-McKenna said the regifting store does not accept furniture or hard-cover books, especially reference books like textbooks and encyclopedias.

She refers people who want to donate clean furniture in good condition to the Cornerstone Apartments. Contact program manager Maryann Leanna at mleanna@cornerstonemission.org.

Burckhard-McKenna also is grateful for support from Spartan Nash that provides the use of the building, Black Hills Harley-Davidson that donates tables, chairs and clothing racks, and Clothes Mentor that donates women’s clothing.

