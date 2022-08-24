Volunteers needed for annual Harvest Festival

Youth & Family Services and South Dakota State University Extension are sponsoring the fifth annual Harvest Festival and are seeking volunteers to help with the event. The free, family-friendly Harvest Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at YFS’ Fullerton Farm, 230 S. Ellsworth Road in Box Elder, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

The Harvest Festival gives the community the opportunity to visit Fullerton Farms’ gardens, orchard and beehives. Visitors of all ages can enjoy an inclusive, immersive experience as they learn about food, farming, nutrition, culture, sustainability and healthy fun. At this year’s Harvest Festival, visitors can play games and win prizes, learn about honeybees and sample honey, try healthy snacks, learn about various gardening methods, and more.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Darcie Decker at 605-341-7231 or email wehelpkids@youthandfamilyservices.org.

Fullerton Farm is a three-acre plot that was donated to YFS in 2014. The farm is part of YFS’ Healthy for Life Garden Project, which is intended to help children and their families achieve better health through increased access to and consumption of nutritious foods.

Since 2014, YFS, with the help of many volunteers and community partners, has been successfully able to transform the farm into an ever-developing garden, a fruit tree orchard, a variety of fruit bushes and multiple colonies of honeybees.