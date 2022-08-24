 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Volunteers needed for annual Harvest Festival

  • 0
Bee farm (copy)

Idessa Hayes, right, and Emma Osborne-Hudson learn about bee hives at Fullerton Farm in Box Elder in this July 2021 file photo. The two were participants in Youth and Family Services' Girls Inc. program. Fullerton Farm will be the site of the fifth annual Harvest Festival on Sept. 10. Visitors will have opportunities to learn about honeybees, gardening and more.

 Journal file

Youth & Family Services and South Dakota State University Extension are sponsoring the fifth annual Harvest Festival and are seeking volunteers to help with the event. The free, family-friendly Harvest Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at YFS’ Fullerton Farm, 230 S. Ellsworth Road in Box Elder, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

The Harvest Festival gives the community the opportunity to visit Fullerton Farms’ gardens, orchard and beehives. Visitors of all ages can enjoy an inclusive, immersive experience as they learn about food, farming, nutrition, culture, sustainability and healthy fun. At this year’s Harvest Festival, visitors can play games and win prizes, learn about honeybees and sample honey, try healthy snacks, learn about various gardening methods, and more.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Darcie Decker at 605-341-7231 or email wehelpkids@youthandfamilyservices.org.

People are also reading…

Fullerton Farm is a three-acre plot that was donated to YFS in 2014. The farm is part of YFS’ Healthy for Life Garden Project, which is intended to help children and their families achieve better health through increased access to and consumption of nutritious foods.

Since 2014, YFS, with the help of many volunteers and community partners, has been successfully able to transform the farm into an ever-developing garden, a fruit tree orchard, a variety of fruit bushes and multiple colonies of honeybees.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of bodies are expected to be found as Lake Mead's water levels drop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News