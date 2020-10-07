Von Miller targets Dec. 13 return

Miller said his goal is to return this season regardless of Denver's record.

They've stumbled to a 1-3 start without him and have suffered a slew of other injuries to veterans including Jurrell Casey (biceps) and Courtland Sutton (ACL).

Tom Brady said he missed playing against Miller two weeks ago when the Buccaneers visited Denver.

"It's tough to see guys miss football seasons, (especially) guys in the prime of their career," Brady said. "He's as good of a player as there is on the defensive side of the ball in NFL history. He's just exceptional in every way."

The feeling is mutual, said Miller, who's gotten to know Brady well over the years at Pro Bowls and Kentucky Derbies.

"I've always been a fan of Tom Brady," Miller said. "I've always felt people that hated him, just hated winning. There's no other reason to dislike Tom Brady other than he wins. That's just a lame reason not to like somebody. He's done it the right way on and off the football field."

One thing Miller didn't want to discuss was his contract situation. He's due $18 million in 2021, the final year of the six-year, $114.1 million deal he signed after winning Super Bowl MVP honors.