Wahlin returns to the Rush

The Rapid City Rush have announced that forward Jake Wahlin has re-signed with the team for the 2021-22 ECHL season.
Wahlin originally started the 2020-21 season with the Rush and played two games, notching his first professional point, an assist, on Dec. 12 against Utah. After his release from the Rush, he went to the SPHL’s Pensacola Ice Flyers and averaged a point-per-game in with 19 goals, 18 assists and 37 points in 37 games. He maintained that average in the postseason, adding another goal and three assists in four playoff games to help the Ice Flyers earn their fourth SPHL Presidents Cup Championship.
Wahlin earned SPHL Rookie of the Year Honors and was named to the 2021 All-SPHL First Team. He returned to the Rush to close out the season, adding another assist in six more games.
“This will be Jake’s 1st full season in the ECHL, after spending time between the Rush and Pensacola of the SPHL last year. I look for Jake to bring scoring, which he had in Pensacola. He had the opportunity to go play in the playoffs in the SPHL, where his team captured a Championship. That will give him extra confidence coming into the 21-22 season,” Rush dead coach/director of hockey operations Scott Burt said. “He possesses great speed and a powerful shot, as well as a strong work ethic. Winning a championship at any level is something I hold in very high regard, and he will be expected to bring that dedication and hard work into this season.”
A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Wahlin joined the Rush after completing a four-year NCAA college career at St. Cloud State University. With the Huskies, he earned 16 goals, 24 assists and 40 points in 127 career contests. In the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Wahlin helped the Huskies to back-to-back NCHC regular season conference championships, in addition to helping the team qualify for the NCAA Hockey Tournament in both of those seasons.
“I’m really happy to be back in Rapid City and with the Rush organization for the 2021-22 season,” Wahlin said. “I can’t wait to get on the ice with my teammates and get started for the season.”