Walk A Mile, Power of Purple raise awareness about abuse, assault

Grab a pair of high heels, a superhero cape or both and get ready for the 10th annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes.

The annual event begins at 5 p.m. tonight at Memorial Park in Rapid City. This year, Working Against Violence Inc. is combining Walk A Mile in Her Shoes with an information fair, the Power of Purple.

Registration for Walk A Mile in Her Shoes begins and the Power of Purple booths open at 5 p.m. Individuals and teams of walkers can register in advance at wavi.org/about-wavi/events/. Walkers can pick up shoes and capes if they need them or bring their own.

Participation is free but donations are welcome, said Ashley Wasserburger, WAVI’s education director. This year’s goal is to raise $15,000 or more to benefit WAVI.

Walk A Mile in Her Shoes is traditionally a men’s event, Wasserburger said, but anyone who wants to be an ally is welcome to walk. The event’s main purpose is to raise awareness and stand against gender-based violence and sexual assault. Walkers will begin strolling around Memorial Park at 6:15 p.m.

“We usually have a great showing from law enforcement, from some of the universities. It’s fun to create big groups and see if you can win the Heel Award,” Wasserburger said.

Before the walk begins, there will be a prayer and guest speakers, and about 30 organizations will participate in the Power of Purple information fair.

The Power of Purple is the kickoff to Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. Mental health services, CASA, Youth & Family Services, Native Women’s Health, 211 and many others will be represented at Power of Purple. Monument Health will provide a first aid station.

“There will be lots of different people to talk to about anything anyone might need,” Wasserburger said.