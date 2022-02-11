'Walk for Warmth' fundraiser aids energy assistance

The 11th annual “Walk For Warmth” will take place Feb. 19 to raise funds for area residents who need utility assistance. Salvation Army of the Black Hills in partnership with Black Hills Energy, Home Slice Media and Main Street Square are co-sponsoring this event.

Registration begins at noon at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City, followed by a meet-and-greet with area mascots: Nugget from the Rush hockey team; Grubby from School of Mines; Louie the Lightning Bug from Black Hills Energy; Chug from the 1880 Train; CoCo the monkey from WaTiki indoor waterpark; Cavalier from St. Thomas More High School; and Sasquatch from the Spearfish Sasquatch baseball team.

Mayor Steve Allender will proclaim Feb. 19 “Walk for Warmth Day,” Central High School’s drum line will perform, Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard will present the colors and Amy Sudrala will sing the national anthem. The 1.5-mile walk will start at 2 p.m. through the downtown area.

The entry fee is $10 per person, $5 for military and students, kids 12 and under are free, and company sponsorship rates are available. Pay at the event, or register online and find a map of the walk route at salvationarmyoftheblackhills.ticketspice.com/walk-for-warmth-2022. Participants will receive a list of businesses offering discounts for the day.

“Many times, households may have to choose between having enough money to pay for their food and medicine, or for the cost of heating their homes,” said Major Jerry O’Neil, Black Hills Area Coordinator for The Salvation Army of the Black Hills. “Without ‘Walk for Warmth’ funds to assist families, they are faced with the very real possibility of having no home heating when it is needed most.”

Last year’s “Walk for Warmth” raised $25,000. Black Hills Energy will match donations up to $10,000. All proceeds will be administered by The Salvation Army for energy assistance.

Anyone who can’t participate in “Walk for Warmth” but wants to contribute can make a tax-deductible donation at salvationarmyoftheblackhills.ticketspice.com/walk-for-warmth-2022. Businesses that would like to sponsor “Walk for Warmth” can contact Angie Mason at 605-342-0982 or angie.mason@usc.salvationarmy.org.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0