Wall blows past Kadoka for 2nd shutout of season

KADOKA — The last couple years, when the Wall and Kadoka Area football teams have squared off, the first halves have been a close, entertaining battle before one squad pulls away in the second half.

Friday night’s meeting wasn’t the case.

The No. 2 Eagles scored on their first three drives and ran away with a 35-0 lead at the break en route to a 50-0 mercy-rule victory over the Kougars in Kadoka to reaffirm their status as one of the best 9-man football teams in South Dakota.

“It was just preparation this week, watching film. The guys really wanted this one, and it just goes back to us playing with a chip on our shoulder from last season,” Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw said. “I told our guys, come hungry, Kadoka is a good team. They’re going to bring it, so be ready to go.”

Burk Blasius continued to impress under center for the Eagles (4-0), completing 8 of 11 passes for 220 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in just over one half of work, adding 46 rushing yards on four carries. Rylan McDonnell hauled in both of Blasius’s touchdown passes of 58 and 10 yards.

“Our passing game has been a really big deal for us this year. We’ve come a long way with our receivers,” Blasius said. “My O-line, shoutout to them; they protect me back there. Our passing game is just something we can count on. It’s really taken our team to the next level.”

Cedar Amiotte ran for 90 yards on just eight carries, scoring a pair of touchdowns, and caught three passes for 86 yards. The senior also recorded a pick-six on defense as Wall finished with 398 yards on offense.

“Our team is really diverse this year,” Blasius said. “We have a lot of guys who can come in and sub out, and we’re just as good a team with five good guys on the sideline, so having guys you can pull out is amazing.”

Garrett Hermann went 4 of 13 for 39 yards and an interception for the Kougars (2-2) and added 11 rushing yards on five carries. Kadoka Area, normally an efficient and multi-faceted rushing team, managed only 13 yards on the ground and 52 yards total on offense. Tyus Williams was held to just 11 yards on eight carries.

“They’re just a good football team. They beat us up front,” Kadoka Area head coach Chad Eisenbraun said of Wall. “That’s one of the better teams I’ve seen in a long time, and they’re well-coached with a lot of good kids. Credit to them.”

Wall forced a punt on the game’s opening drive and answered with a touchdown after completions of 14, 15 and 27 yards from Blasius. Amiotte, who caught two of those passes for 31 yards on the drive, finished it off on the ground from 7 yards out.

The Eagles nearly turned the ball after muffing a punt return following a Kougars three-and-out, but just two plays after recovering it, Blasius aired out a deep pass down the right sideline and connected with McDonnell for a 58-yard touchdown and a 13-0 lead after one quarter.

Early in the second quarter, after a 13-yard Blasius QB keeper moved the ball to first-and-goal, Amiotte punched it from 9 yards out for his second touchdown of the first half.

Amiotte added to his scoring total on the night when he picked off a Hermann pass on fourth-and-2 and sprinted all the way into the end zone for a 43-yard pick-six.

Williams got the best of Blasius in the final minutes of the half when he intercepted him a second-and-27 screen pass and put Kadoka Area back on offense at the opposing 27-yard line. A fourth-down pass interference call moved the ball to the 11, but the Kougars couldn’t capitalize on the field position as back-to-back sacks, made by Amiotte and James Livermont, pushed the ball back to the 34 for fourth down, and Hermann’s heave to the end zone fell incomplete.

With time remaining before intermission, Blasius and company executed a four-play, 66-yard drive in the final minute, highlighted by a 44-yard reception from Amiotte, who caught the ball toward the left sideline and cut back before finishing the play on the right sideline, and capped off with a 10-yard touchdown throw from Blasius to McDonnell for a 35-0 halftime advantage.

“Burk Blasius, in our opinion, is probably one of the best quarterbacks not just in 9-man but I think the state,” Heathershaw said. “The kid’s the real deal.”

With a running clock in the second half, the Eagles kept their starters in and marched down the field on their opening drive and scored on a 1-yard rush from Mason Heath to get within eight points of inducing the mercy rule and ending the contest early.

After a fumble on its next drive in enemy territory kept the contest alive, bookended by Kadoka Area turnover-on-downs, William Volmer took over at running back and scored on a 4-yard sweep. Sophomore Jace Blasius, in at QB for his brother, found a target in the end zone for the game-ending 2-point conversion with 8:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Wall is back on the road next week against White River (1-3), while Kadoka Area is off next week before hosting Jones County on Sept. 23.