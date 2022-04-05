Wall boys returning top golfer, looks to build on regional title; Christian still developing as program

Now into his second season as head coach of the Wall boys golf team, Chad Walker has learned how to better lead his squad.

Not that his inaugural year was disappointing, guiding the Eagles to conference and regional titles and an eighth place finish at the Class B State Tournament, but now he’s gotten a grasp of how to coach individual players on the links.

“It was kind of all new to me,” he said of last season. “And this year, going into it, I’ve gotten a little bit better idea on how to handle these kids, and when to talk to them and when not to talk to them, and just trying to keep them from getting too flustered.”

Walker’s developed skills as a coach is all part of his effort to get Wall back to where it was last year, which is the expectation he’s set, and even build on its performances on the biggest stages, and it has its leading golfer from a season ago to help get it there.

The Eagles lost just one athlete to graduation, their No. 2 in Bryce Cheney, but returning to the top lineup spot is Reid Hansen, whose 94 at the Region 6B Tournament at Hart Ranch last May put him fourth overall and paced Wall’s winning effort. The now-senior went on to shoot the low-round at the Class B State Tournament at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings, earning an even-par 72 and finishing with a 13-over 157 to tie for fifth place.

Youth will play a factor for the Eagles this season, however, as eighth graders Emmet Dinger and Trevor Schulz return to the roster. The fourth spot has yet to be decided, Walker said, as a pair of high schoolers and two more middle schoolers are battling it out for the last position, which will likely endure throughout the year.

“It’ll probably be a horse race all season long, trying to figure out who’s going to be that fourth player,” he said. “Making that transition up to varsity sometimes can be a pretty daunting task for some of them, but some of them come right up and rise to the occasion. Like I always say, if we keep it in the fairway, keep it straight, we should be just fine.”

Strengths for Wall through limited practice has been its putting, as well as its mental fortitude. Walker said testing both will be important before getting too deep into its campaign.

“We’ve got a lot of kids who are pretty good at just keeping it in play and not getting flustered after hitting a bad shot,” he said. “Spring golf is always a challenge, especially down here around Wall with our spring moisture, and being able to get out and get on the range and get on the practice greens, and getting as many reps as we can before we get too far into the season.”

RC Christian developing as participation numbers show promise

The Rapid City Christian boys golf team finished 12th at the Class B State Tournament last June among 17 qualifying schools, and head coach Logan Torve said that result wasn’t what his burgeoning program was capable of.

“We are still developmental as a program, I would say,” he said. “I don’t think that I’m super pleased with where we were at State, I think we have a lot of upward mobility.”

Torve is working on growing the Comets golf program, and more so than just getting players, retaining them and improving their skills is a crucial part of his effort. He said he has two golfers who have potential to make some noise at State this spring, but he wants them to stay devoted to the sport.

That includes staying consistent with practices, and making a concerted effort to improve in specific areas of their game, like 100 yards and in and putting.

“The difficulty for me is getting them to stay committed to golf and actually put in the time necessary to make the improvements to get to top 10 or top five in the state,” he said. “I think it’s possible, I think we’ve got a good chance this season, but high school kids can be flighty, and getting them to barrel down and actually get the work done is the challenge.”

Christian will be sporting around nine to 10 players at the high school level, while another promising 15-16 will be playing at the middle school level, Torve said, which is encouraging for the future of the program.

Anchoring the Comets this season will again be David Hubacher, a junior who shot a 91 on his home course of Hart Ranch at the Region 6B Tournament last year to finish runner-up.

“He’s going to be our go-to guy. He’s the guy who’s consistently put up the best scores, he’s incredibly athletic and I think there’s a lot of room for him to make noise at State this year,” Torve said. “He’s one I’m really trying to help lock in and develop those things that were shortcomings last year.”

