Wall captures first state championship in 28 years

VERMILLION — The Wall football had already accomplished what it set out to do at the beginning of the season, getting to the DakotaDome, but it had one more game to play Friday morning, armed with the chance of ending a near three-decade title drought.

And fueled by big plays on defense and an offensive unit that stood the test of a cutthroat Parkston squad, the Eagles did just that, solidifying its spot in the legacy of their program with a 34-14 victory over the Trojans to claim the Class 9AA State Championship, their first state title since 1994.

“I told our guys, ‘Right now you’re our community’s heroes, let’s go be legends,’ and today they’re legends,” said Lex Heathershaw, who won his first title as Eagles head coach. “They’re in the history books forever.”

Quinn Moon, named the game’s Most Outstanding Lineman, blocked a punt he also recovered in the end zone for a touchdown, James Livermont and Blair Blasius both tallied strip-sacks on Parkston quarterback Kaleb Weber, both leading to Wall touchdowns, and Brodi Sundall earned an interception, leading to an impressive 40-yard field goal from Blasius, one of two attempts he converted on.

“It’s pretty special to me, but altogether with the group it is special,” said senior Cedar Amiotte, who rushed for 111 yards on 16 carries and added a team-high 52 receiving yards on four receptions. “We’re never going to put these pads back on again for the Wall Eagles, so it’s priceless right now. Everybody’s about ready to break down and cry. It’s unbelievable.”

Quarterback Burk Blasius, following in the footsteps of older brother Lane, who guided the Eagles to their late state championship game in 2011, threw touchdown passes of 22 and 9 yards and finished 12 of 19 in the air for 149 yards and no interceptions.

“It’s great to bring some pride back to West River,” said Blasius, the game’s MVP. “When we walked in the building, the guy showing us around said you don’t see a lot of great West River teams, so it’s great to bring some pride back to West River and some small towns.”

The Trojans (10-2) went on their first offensive drive after an unsuccessful fourth-down attempt by the Eagles (12-0), but they were forced to punt after a three-and-out. On the kick, however, Moon busted through the line and blocked the punt before coming up with the ball in the end zone for the first touchdown of the contest.

“That set the tone amazingly,” Moon said. “Because we shut down their first drive and stayed up from there, and kept pushing through.”

A Norman Livermont sack on fourth down on Parkston’s next drive forced a turnover on downs, then after the Wall drive stalled at the opposing 16-yard line, Blair Blasius nailed a 34-yard field goal to give his team a 10-0 advantage heading into the second quarter.

The Trojans got on the board on their next drive with a long 14-play, 80-yard drive, punching it in on a 4-yard run from Weber. The ensuing 2-point conversion made it a two-point contest at 10-8.

Wall answered with a 12-play, 80-yard drive that Burk Blasius capped off with a fourth-and-3 throw to Thane Simons, who was dragged into the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown.

The Eagles then added to their lead before halftime after James Livermont knocked the ball loose on a sack on Weber that Moon recovered at the opposing 25. Seven plays later, Burk Blasius aired out a fade pass into the end zone that Rylan McDonnell hauled in from 9 yards out as the first-half clock expired to give Wall a 22-8 advantage.

“He threw some dots today,” Heathershaw said of Burk Blasius. “And our receivers caught some good balls. I’m super proud of our guys.”

Parkston started to build momentum in the second half, scoring on its first possession of the third quarter on a 6-yard TD run by Kolton Kramer, capping off a lengthy 15-play, 80-drive, then got the ball back after forcing a Wall punt and moved the ball down to the 6, looking to make it a one-score game trailing 24-14. But on fourth-and-4, Kaylen Spotted Bear flew off the line and brought down Weber to force the turnover on downs early in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans went back on offense following another Eagles punt, but six plays into the drive, Sundall stepped in front of a Parkston receiver and picked off Weber to put Wall back on offense, leading by 10 with 6:13 to play.

Sundall’s turnover led to Blair Blasius’ 40-yarder to extend the Eagles lead at 27-14 with 4:19 left.

“We got after it. Our defensive unit is something to be reckoned with,” Heathershaw said. “We were a nightmare today.”

Blair Blasius then dragged down Weber on the Trojans’ next play from scrimmage, jarring the ball loose in the process. After Sundall recovered it at the 26, the junior running back slipped past defenders for a 3-yard touchdown to help seal Wall’s first state championship in 28 years.

“It’s been a longtime coming,” Burk Blasius said. “A lot of our guys have played since they were freshman and sophomores, and finally to break through that door and get to the Dome is a big accomplishment, and to win it is even better.”