Wall Celebration Rodeo kicks off with local winners

After a timed event slack kicked off rodeo action on Thursday night at the 2022 Wall Celebration Rodeo, the all-event first performance played out in the Wall Rodeo Arena on Friday night.

And for the timed event competitors, some quality numbers awaited on the leaderboard posted during the Thursday night slack performance.

None perhaps more so than the 15.77-second spin through the barrel racing cloverleaf by Glenham's Summer Kosel and her horse Apollo’s made in defense of their 2021 Wall rodeo crown.

Last year’s win (15.67 seconds) and the follow-up fast impressive effort on Thursday left the reigning champion pleased, and perhaps pleasantly puzzled.

“I have never had a horse that worked good here until Apollo. That is a smaller pen and Apollo usually likes big pens, so that is definitely one of the smaller pens I run him on,” Kosel said adding a chuckle.

The Wall stop is but the first of a very busy weekend for Kosel and her barrel racing mate.

“On Friday, I head up to Allendale, North Dakota,” Kosel said. “And then I’ll come home and take my kids to a barrel racing jackpot and then I head to Steele, North Dakota, and then Monday I will leave for some rodeos in Wyoming.”

Kosel’s time easily withstood the Friday night challenges, the best of the lot a 16.15-second run (sixth best time of the rodeo) by Cora Borman (Backus, Minnesota).

The 2022 Wall Celebration Rodeo continued with a full day of rodeo action on Friday. Steer ropers worked the arena in the morning, while the evening performance featured a full slate of rodeo events.

In the early morning action, Texas steer roper, J. Tom Fischer (Andrews, Texas), a nine-time National Steer Roping Finals qualifier, won the average (19.2 seconds on two head), while Ryan Rochlitz of Minatare, Nebraska earned second money (20.3 on two head).

Hermosa’s Jess Tierney (currently second in the PRCA world standings) placed second in the first round (9.7) and fourth in the average (20.6).

In Friday night rough stock action, a talented group of area saddle bronc riders vied for the first performance lead. Jacob Kammerer of Philip tops the leaderboard after an 81.5-point ride aboard Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo’s Hidatsa.

Kammerer came into the weekend following a nice effort at the Black Hills Roundup where the 25-year-old bronc rider pocketed a share of third-place money.

“I had seen one video of him and saw that as strong as he was, I didn’t know how it was going to go. I could have ridden him better, I think, but it worked out and it should place, I don’t know,” said Kammerer, who lives but two miles from the rodeo arena and has competed in the Wall arena on numerous occasions. “I’ve been lucky lately drawing good horses, since you can’t do much when the horse doesn’t help you out.”

In Friday rough stock action, bareback rider Chase Yellowhawk is the event leader courtesy of a 76.5-point effort, the only qualified ride of the performance. The 18-year-old Blunt native has been impressive in his four professional rodeo appearances placing in all four outings.

And in bull riding, the Muddy Creek animal athletes were more than a handful for the Friday night bull riders as there were no qualified rides.

There were leaderboard changes aplenty on the timed event end of the arena on Friday night.

In steer wrestling, Parker Sandstrom, a 19-year-old PRCA rookie out of Ray, North Dakota, moved to the top of the leaderboard with a 4.6-second head catch and jerk down to slip past the 4.7-second effort posted by Prairie City’s Taz Olson in the Thursday night slack.

Cameron Morman (Glen Ullin, North Dakota), the 2020 Wall Celebration champion, Badlands Circuit champion and 2019 NFR qualifier sits third with a 4.9-second time.

Other leaderboard leading efforts on Friday night included a matching pair of 8.9-second runs in tie-down roping by Corbin Fisher (Ashland, Montana) and Grant Lindsley (Osceola, Nebraska) to share top spot heading into Saturday’s final day action.

And in team roping, the lead is shared as well as the Friday night duo of Clay Holz and Ty Talsma matched the 5.5-second mark posted by Blair Lammers and Shad Chadwick in Thursday’s slack.

In breakaway roping, the leaderboard remained unchanged following Friday night action. Sloan Anderson (Whitehorse) and Miller's Samantha Fulton, who currently sits 12th in WPRA world standings share the top spot with 2.5-second runs completed in the Thursday slack.

The Wall Celebration Rodeo, a long-time amateur rodeo that gained PRCA professional rodeo status in 2020, has become a popular stop for area cowboys, Kody Woodward, a Buffalo area steer wrestler who won Belle Fourche over the Fourth of July summed it up.

“The rodeo has been great. It’s a good weekend with not a lot else going on, and so for us local cowboys it’s a nice opportunity,” said Woodward, who failed to get four legs up in his Thursday slack appearance. “They have a great contractor there and it has always been a good rodeo even when it was an amateur rodeo, and going to a pro event has worked really well for them.”

The Wall Celebration Rodeo concludes on Saturday with a 7 pm. performance.