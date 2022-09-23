Wall douses Lyman in battle of unbeatens

WALL — The Lyman football team’s 16-play, 67-yard scoring drive to begin Friday night’s contest lent itself to the idea that their meeting with Wall was going to be as much of a battle as anticipated, a pair of undefeated, top-five squads squaring off.

But the Raiders never found the end zone again as they were stifled by the Eagles, who in turn scored touchdowns on all seven of their possessions in yet another blowout victory, 48-6, to remain unbeaten and hand their opponents their first loss of the season.

“Lyman’s a good team, they’ve got players, so if you don’t come on the field and you don’t have things where they’re supposed to be, then good teams are going to take advantage, so hats off to them on that first drive,” Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw said. “But it was good for our guys to get that wake-up call, and we responded, so it was nice.”

Burk Blasius completed his first seven passes and finished 10 of 11 for 275 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for the Eagles (6-0), ranked No. 2 in Class 9AA. Cedar Amiotte added two rushing touchdowns as part of a seven-carry, 96-yard performance that also included an 8-yard reception to put him over 100 yards from scrimmage.

Rylan McDonnell had himself a game as well, catching three passes for 114 yards and a score, while also returning a punt 58 yards for a touchdown. Blair Blasius added two receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown, and Thane Simons caught a touchdown pass for one of his two receptions for 54 yards.

“They were guarding me an awful lot, so our quarterback, he’s got a really good arm on him, he notices all the same things I do,” McDonnell said. “I saw that they were guarding me 10 yards off, so the 5-yard out or the hitch route was always open, so I just made plays off that.”

Teagan Gourneau avoided getting sacked with his athleticism and finished 7 of 21 in the air for 101 yards and no interceptions, adding 39 rushing yards for the Raiders (4-1), ranked No. 4 in Class 9A. Running back Tance Wagner collected six catches for 81 yards, and rushed for 18 yards on 10 carries.

“It’s hard to plan for a guy like that. That Gourneau kid can really do some things back there,” Heathershaw said. “What’s really hard, too, is staying in coverage that long is really hard, our guys were chasing him around all over the place and they did the best they could, but he’s a hell of a player.”

Lyman was bolstered by a trio of fourth-down conversions on its opening drive, which took nearly eight minutes. Gourneau rolled out and found a heavily-covered Wagner for a 14-yard completion on fourth-and-7 to set up first-and-goal before Gourneau punched it in from 3 yards out on a sneak. The ensuing 2-point attempt failed.

Wall needed only four plays to tie it up, highlighted by a 44-yard hookup from Burk Blasius to McDonnell. Amiotte then bounced outside on a handoff on the next play and outran would-be tacklers to the front-right pylon for a 13-yard score. Blair Blasius then drilled the go-ahead PAT.

A 36-yard punt return by McDonnell at the end of the first quarter set up the Eagles for their second drive at the opposing 29-yard line, and McDonnell broke two tackles on a 20-yard catch-and-run, Mason Heath ran in the score from 7 yards out.

After the Raiders’ second straight three-and-out, they punted to McDonnell, who swung left on the return and sprinted down the sideline for the 58-yard special teams touchdown.

McDonnell then scored his receiving touchdown later in the same quarter, picking up a 50-yard catch-and-run score for Burk Blasius’s first passing touchdown of the night.

The junior signal-caller then tallied his second before halftime on a textbook two-minute drill, going 4 for 4 on a five-play, 81-yard drive that started with 1:41 to play and ended with 47.9 seconds left, capped off by a 29-yard diving touchdown reception by Blair Blasius to give his team a 35-6 lead at intermission.

“One thing we talked about this week was just rising to the occasion, and eventually somebody’s going to punch you back, and they did,” Heathershaw said of Lyman’s opening drive. “So I’m proud of our guys for rising to the occasion, and right now our offense is pretty hard to stop.”

Wall started the second half with the ball and needed only five plays to score again as Burk Blasius found Simons for a 23-yard screen play into the end zone on third-and-8 following a touchdown run by Heath that was called back due to a holding penalty.

Lyman ran another long drive as its 35-point deficit induced the running clock. The Raiders moved the ball 60 yards on 19 plays but were quelled after three straight incompletions forced a turnover on downs.

The Eagles put the finishing touches on their blowout win with a 41-yard touchdown run from Amiotte with 4:01 remaining in the contest.

Wall is now beating opponents by an average of 52-5 through its first six games, and is back in action next Friday hosting Harding/County Bison (5-1), which is riding a four-game winning streak.

Lyman travels to winless Bennett County (0-5) next Friday.