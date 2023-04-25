Five South Dakota school districts have been awarded grants by the South Dakota Workforce Education Fund to develop career and technical education (CTE) programs in secondary schools, including the Wall and Edgemont school districts.

In 2013, the South Dakota Legislature established the Workforce Education Fund, which was partly designed to give students the knowledge, skills and experiences to prepare them for postsecondary education and the workforce. The South Dakota Department of Education said partnerships among secondary education, postsecondary education, business and industry lay the foundation for modern career and technical programs.

Wall School District received the largest sum — $225,000 — for the construction of a career and technical wing at the high school. The wing will include a woodworking shop, a wielding shop and two classrooms. The expansion will help address a shortage of subcontractor jobs in the area, according to Wall District Superintendent Pandi Pittman. She has been in her current position for two years and taught in the district for 12 years and said she has long wanted to offer more career and technical training to her students.

"We need linemen, electricians, food services and there is a huge demand for HVAC," Pitman said, "So one of my missions as a superintendent is to get a sizable, functioning CTE wing for our students to meet the diverse workforce demand."

Edgemont School District will use their nearly $85,000 grant to install two heavy equipment simulators for architecture, construction and agriculture programs.

Edgemont School District Superintendent Amy Ferley said the simulators will give her students a leg up on training when they enter the workforce in a variety of industries. She said her staff worked closely with regional employers to offer simulated training that focuses on job opportunities in the area including agriculture, the National Forest Service, mining and oil refining.

"We really have to thank the support that we got from our regional employers and industry leaders. I mean, the closest heavy equipment operator degree is in Watertown at Lake Area Tech," Ferley said. "Now students have a unique opportunity to operate equipment without the risk of safety or damaging expensive equipment — they can just press reset."

Not only did regional employers offer guidance on what equipment the simulator should offer, but many of them wrote letters to the DOE in support of the Edgemont School District. Ferley said the contributors include Western Dakota Tech, Rushmore Underground Utilities, Butler CAT, Builder's FirstSource, Wyoming Refining Company, the National Park Service and South Dakota Wildland Fire.

Students will be able to operate a simulated excavator, payloader, articulated dump truck, grader, tree harvester, skid steer, forklift, telehandler and more, Ferley said.