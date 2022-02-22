Wall girls hold off Lyman in 7B opening round

WALL — The Wall girls basketball team’s Monday practice, one of lethargy, carried into Tuesday’s playoff game.

Against a press defense, something they hadn’t seen much of this season, the Lady Eagles were a bit flustered, and the first-half performance from Lyman’s star point guard Skyler Volmer kept them from building much of a lead.

But the adjustments soon came. Ahead by seven entering the fourth quarter, Ava Dinger, who was held scoreless in the third, knocked down several clutch shots as the No. 1 Lady Eagles shut down Volmer and pulled away for a 58-45 victory over the No. 8 Raiders in the first round of the Region 7B tournament.

Wall will host rival No. 4 Kadoka Area (16-5) Thursday for a spot in the Class B SoDak 16.

“I think some of it was our senior leadership. We knew it would be a battle,” Lady Eagles head coach John Hess said. “This time of year you throw records out and rankings out, and everything is a battle.”

Dinger finished with a game-high 21 points, while sophomore Paige Kjerstad recorded a double-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for Wall (19-2). April Schulz pulled down 10 rebounds along with five points, and Nora Dinger tallied eight assists, six rebounds and six points.

“We just had to calm down, focus and take our time, and not just throw the ball away,” said Kjerstad on playing against the press. “Just make sure we pass it to the right person.”

Volmer ended with 15 points for Lyman (7-15), scoring 13 in the first half, while eighth grader Mak Scott paced the team with 16.

The Lady Eagles showed hints in the first half that they might pull away, but the Volmer-led Raiders were right there to respond. After all members of the starting five tallied points to give Wall a 12-6 lead in the opening quarter, Volmer answered with a made jump shot before grabbing a defensive rebound and firing in a 3-pointer on the other side.

An Ava Dinger corner 3 to end the first quarter began a 7-2 run, which included a Nora Dinger layup in transition off a pass from her sister, for a 21-16 advantage, but Annie Brakke came right back for Lyman with a baseline before Ellie Erikson drilled a 3 to even things up a 21-21.

The Eagles managed to end the first half on an 11-6 run, thanks to a 3 by Ava Dinger from the top of the key, a steal and fastbreak layup from Ava Dinger and a layup by Kjerstad in the closing seconds for a 32-27 halftime lead.

An offensive rebound and second-chance bucket from Keaunna PoorBear in the third quarter opened Wall’s lead to double digits at 37-27. Lyman got back within five twice in the period, off 3-pointers by Brakke and Scott, before Ava Dinger took over in the fourth.

The senior guard picked up seven of the Lady Eagles’ first 12 points of the final frame, knocking down a hook shot, a corner 3 and a layup. Kjerstad earned the other five, scoring one from closing range and converting a 3-point play as Wall extended its lead to 54-38 more than midway through.

“With our girls, I think a lot of times as the game goes on we get a lot better,” Hess said. “We get a couple layups, steals and layups, and I think that energizes us.”

Nora Dinger added a steal and layup late to help pull away as the Lady Eagles held Volmer scoreless for all but the final 4 seconds of regulation.

“That was huge. We just talked to the girls in the locker room at halftime that we would live and die with the (kickouts). We couldn’t let her get to the rim all the time,” Hess said. “It helped that they missed a couple of those 3s, but we just played a little better gap basketball in the second half than we did in the first.”

Wall’s 7B regional final against Kadoka Area is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Eagles beat the Kougars 60-50 in the regular-season meeting back on Feb. 4.

“We’ve still got to play the way we’re capable of for the whole game,” Hess said. “I know we’ll have letdowns here and there, but we’ll just keep battling, and that’s what we’ve done all year.”

