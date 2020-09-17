Wall, Kadoka Area lock horns in matchup of unbeaten 9-man teams

Nine-man football has the communities of Wall and Kadoka excited this season.
Both teams are thankful to be playing football period, and with good reason. Although in different 9-man classifications, both teams are off to nice unbeaten starts and are looking for long runs in the playoffs.
They'll face off Friday night at 7 p.m. in Kadoka.
Kadoka Area, in 9B, is 4-0 on the season and ranked third in the latest South Dakota Media poll, although it has only played three games. The Kougars have a forfeit win over Edgemont two weeks ago.
Wall is 3-0 with three impressive wins and is just outside of the top five (sixth) of the media poll in a very competitive 9A division.
Wall coach Lex Heathershaw said they are obviously excited about the start of their season.
"Things have been going well for us on both sides of the ball, but our defense has been dominant thus far," he said. "We have only allowed six points on the year. Our strength is our depth, our speed and our aggressive style of play. What has been the most impressive is our leadership across the entire team. Our boys really want it this year."
Those six points allowed came last week the team's 56-6 win over Rapid City Christian. The Eagles shut out Harding County 27-0 and Sully Buttes 22-0 in their first two games.
Heathershaw said his seniors have done a good job on both sides of the football.
Running back Bridger Amiotte leads the team in rushing with 262 yards and has scored seven touchdowns, while Tack Tins had 146 yards receiving and three scores.
The Eagle line, on both sides of the football, is led by Brycen Cheney and Tegun Spring.
Freshman Quarterback Burk Blasius has stepped up and has 381 yards passing and five touchdowns, while contributing 24 tackles on defense.
The Kougars have put some impressive numbers up as well, opening with a 26-13 win over Rapid City Christian, stopping Jones County/White River 44-14 and blasting Lyman last week 64-36.
Senior running back Gavin Sudbeck is off to a fast start with 435 yards rushing on 68 carries and five touchdowns, and 11 catches for 197 yards and four scores. He also has 28 tackles on defense.
Senior quarterback TJ Hamar is in his third season as a starter and has been solid again this season, completing 22-of-28 passes for 328 yards and seven TD’s and rushing the ball 31 times for 184 yards and six scores. On defense he has 36 tackles and an interception return for a touchdown.
Sophomore Reece Ohrtman has been solid at fullback, while sophomore Tyus Williams has been steady, including one outstanding game of 149 yards and one score.
Jackson Grimes, Reed Ohrtman and Ian VanderMay are the big guys on the front line for the Kougars.
"Our kids have really bought into what we have been doing the past few years and we’ve got some great leadership, especially in our senior class," Kadoka Area coach Chad Eisenbraun said. "We’ve got a great group of kids to work with and they are developing that tight-knit team attitude and that’s really a credit to our leaders.
"The thing we’ve been able to do well in our first three games is sustaining drives offensively. We’ve got to continue to do that well, and if we can we should be able to be competitive in all of our games for the rest of the season."
Wall has dominated the Great Western Conference rivalry as of late, winning the last seven games. Kadoka Area's last win was in the 2012 season.
Nevertheless, Heathershaw said that Kadoka Area has been a solid team the last few years and the Kougars are a good team again this season.
"We will have to play sound defense and make sure to execute offensively," he said. "We need to control the line of scrimmage all night and make sure to protect the football."
Eisenbraun said the matchup with Wall is always one of the biggest challenges of the season for his team.
"Wall is well coached and has a ton of speed and athletisim all over the field. We will need to try to contain their offense as much as possible on defense, and tackle well," he said. "Offensively, we will need to execute well and limit mistakes and finish drives off with points. If you give Wall a little edge, they are going to take it, and against a high powered team like that, you can’t afford many mistakes."
Both programs have qualified for the playoffs in their respective divisions the last few years, and both want to see just how far they can go.
Heathershaw said their goal is to win each week taking it one game at a time.
"We have a goal to prepare for each game like it is our last and stay true to who we are," he said. "We feel like we can be very competitive throughout the season and late into the playoffs. Like many teams, the ultimate goal is to win that state championship."
Eisenbaraun said they are happy to be playing football and they feel good about what they've been doing so far. He admits they still have a long way to go, and staying healthy is important for them, like any nine-man program.
"After Wall we play a tough New Underwood team before heading into our bye week. After the bye week we play Philip and Hill City. Each game poses different challenges and our kids are ready to meet them all head on," he said. "These guys have been in the playoffs three years straight and have been in the quarterfinal round two years in a row. Our goal is to do the best we can each week, but I know these kids have big goals in mind for this season, and hopefully we can just continue things rolling in the right direction."
