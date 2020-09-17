Wall, Kadoka Area lock horns in matchup of unbeaten 9-man teams

Jackson Grimes, Reed Ohrtman and Ian VanderMay are the big guys on the front line for the Kougars.

"Our kids have really bought into what we have been doing the past few years and we’ve got some great leadership, especially in our senior class," Kadoka Area coach Chad Eisenbraun said. "We’ve got a great group of kids to work with and they are developing that tight-knit team attitude and that’s really a credit to our leaders.

"The thing we’ve been able to do well in our first three games is sustaining drives offensively. We’ve got to continue to do that well, and if we can we should be able to be competitive in all of our games for the rest of the season."

Wall has dominated the Great Western Conference rivalry as of late, winning the last seven games. Kadoka Area's last win was in the 2012 season.

Nevertheless, Heathershaw said that Kadoka Area has been a solid team the last few years and the Kougars are a good team again this season.

"We will have to play sound defense and make sure to execute offensively," he said. "We need to control the line of scrimmage all night and make sure to protect the football."

Eisenbraun said the matchup with Wall is always one of the biggest challenges of the season for his team.