Wall looking to earn trip to the Dome with matchup against Warner

“We just have to go make it happen," Spring said. "We’re really dedicated, we watched a lot of game film and we put in the work. We all have the mindset to go do it.”

Heathershaw said that getting to the semifinals is all any team can ask for, one game away from the championship.

“It is something we have been looking forward to all season, and it has been a goal of ours at this point. Now we have to just go get it," he said.

To get to the semifinal game, Heathershaw said it took hard work from all of his team, from his seniors with their leadership, their young players who have followed it with the leadership and to their coaching staff.

“Everybody has really done their job. Another huge piece for us is our depth,” he said. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without our scout team. They are the ones who prepare us week in and week out. We feel good about going against a good scout team every week in practice, and that prepares us to play on Friday nights.

The Eagles also have three players each on offense and defense that play just one way, a rarity for 9-man football.