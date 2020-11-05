Wall looking to earn trip to the Dome with matchup against Warner

The Wall Eagles were a game away from the state title contest two years ago before losing to Colome in the 9B semifinals.
Unbeaten and the No. 2 seed in the 2020 9A football semifinals, the Eagles are looking to take away from that memory when they host Warner Friday night with kickoff slated for 5:30 p.m.
Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw said he likes his players’ attitude about this game; he said they are fired up and they have been playing with a chip on their shoulder all year.
“They have been ready to not only get through that door, but bust that door down,” he said. “I don’t think in their minds that the road stops Friday night. It’s a state championship mentality and that has been the difference for us.”
Running back and linebacker Bridger Amiotte is one of those seniors who still has a bad taste in his mouth from that game to the eventual state champion Cowboys.
“It’s going to take a lot more want and heart of our team,” Amiotte said. “We’re going to have to want it a lot.”
Wall, 9-0, has rolled in the playoffs, beating Northwestern Area 40-8 and Lyman 42-20. As the No. 2 seed, they'll get their third playoff game on their home field.
Senior lineman Tegun Spring said it is a good opportunity, something they have worked hard all year for.
“We just have to go make it happen," Spring said. "We’re really dedicated, we watched a lot of game film and we put in the work. We all have the mindset to go do it.”
Heathershaw said that getting to the semifinals is all any team can ask for, one game away from the championship.
“It is something we have been looking forward to all season, and it has been a goal of ours at this point. Now we have to just go get it," he said.
To get to the semifinal game, Heathershaw said it took hard work from all of his team, from his seniors with their leadership, their young players who have followed it with the leadership and to their coaching staff.
“Everybody has really done their job. Another huge piece for us is our depth,” he said. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without our scout team. They are the ones who prepare us week in and week out. We feel good about going against a good scout team every week in practice, and that prepares us to play on Friday nights.
The Eagles also have three players each on offense and defense that play just one way, a rarity for 9-man football.
Wall has seen a little adversity at times this season, losing the two Blasius brothers (Blair and Burk) for a couple of games because of COVID and Bridger Amiotte with an ankle injury, in the middle of the season.
“We just had to grind out as a team and want to win, so that is how we got through that one,” said Bridge Amiotte, who added that trusting each other and working as a team has gotten the Eagles to the semifinal game.
“It’s not what one person does, it is all working together. We have to keep doing that,” he said.
Warner is also 9-0 on the season, defeating North Border 41-0 and Ipswich/Edmunds Center 20-14 in the playoffs. The Monarchs are led by freshman quarterback Hunter Cramer and senior running back Jackson McNeil.
Heathershaw said that Warner is coached well and they seem to execute their offense well, not making a lot of mistakes.
“They can run the ball effectively, and at the same time, before you know it, they can hit you with the pass. They are pretty dynamic,” he said. “We have to make sure that defensively we are reading our reads and just trusting that each guy is doing their job. If we can do that, I feel like we will put ourselves in a good spot.”
Defensively, Heathershaw said they have a bend-but-don’t-break philosophy. He said it is ok if they give up a couple of big plays, they just can’t give up the big touchdown play.
“If we force them to have long drives, and we hit some big plays, that can really help us out,” he said.
On defense, sophomore Norman Livermont leads the way with 80 tackles, including 22.5 for a loss and eight quarterback sacks, while Burk Blasius has 72 tackles and Blair Blasius has 63
The Eagles are led offensive by Bridger Amiotte, who has 964 yards on just 96 carries for 18 touchdowns, with Cedar Amiotte with 331 yards and Tack Tines with 326 yards.
Freshman quarterback Burk Blasius is 52-of-89 passing (in seven games) for 758 yards and 11 TDs and 190 yards rushing.
Heathershaw said that Burk Blasius is not a freshman on the field.
"He’s been a great attribute for us and our team. He just loves football and our kids respect the heck out of him too," he said. "We’re pretty confident in what he can do offensively for us. Even if he does have some struggles, we have a ton of guys who have his back and can pick him up when things get tough.”
Heathershaw said that offensively, the Eagles are well rounded. Cedar Amiotte has 23 receptions for 330 yards and four TDs, with Tines 11 catches for 330 yards and six scores.
“Bridger can do the things he can do and Burk has had some nice games, but the reason those two have had nice games is, one, our offensive line has performed really well in the running game, and two, our receivers have done a really nice job of running routes and catching balls,” he said. “I don’t think any team can come out here and say, ’We’re going to stop this kid and win the game.’ If they choose to stop Bridger, then we have four or five other options we can go to.”
Spring said that they just going to have to do their jobs and follow their plan,.
“We just have to be doing the same thing we have been doing, blocking well and doing our jobs," he said.
As would be expected, the community of Wall is excited about the game as well, Spring and Heathershaw both said.
“You can’t go anywhere without somebody asking you about it,” Spring said. “We have the whole community backing us and we’re kind of a big football town. Everybody is with us on this.”
Added Heathershaw: "It has been a long time since our guys have played all three playoff games at home. We love playing in our facility and on our field at Wall. We feel we have one of the best complexes, especially in nine-man ball. It should be a packed house.
“We also know that Warner will come ready and probably bring a good cheering session because like us, they have been knocking on the door the past few years. They want to win just as bad as we do. The home field advantage is nice because of that. We’re hoping it can help us out.”
The winner of this game will face the winner of No. 4 Canistota/Freeman vs. No. 1 Howard game in the state title game Nov. 12 in Vermillion.
