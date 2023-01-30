 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wall man faces charges for allegedly exploiting 14-year-old girl for pornography

Federal Courthouse

The federal courthouse in Rapid City.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

A 48-year-old Wall man stared at a federal courtroom ceiling in Rapid City as the judge asked him if he had a chance to go over the indictment that accuses him of five different sex crimes involving minors. 

Miguel Alvarez's federal public defender, Alecia Fuller, nudged him, and he sat back up in his chair and said "I guess it's right here," referring to an indictment that added charges on top of a receipt of child pornography charge and a possession of child pornography charge he originally faced in September 2022. 

Alvarez rocked back and forth in his chair as Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelsey Blair read through each count he now faces: Sexual exploitation of a minor, enticement of a minor using the internet, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. 

"I'm not pleading guilty to nothing," Alvarez said when the judge asked his plea on the first count. 

Staying true to his comment, Alvarez pleaded not guilty to all counts. The indictment, dated Jan. 19, accuses Alvarez of having a 14-year-old girl engage in sexually explicit conduct from April 5, 2022 to May 4, 2022 for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct. The second count accuses him of enticing the girl over the internet during that same time-frame. 

The distribution charge has a date-range of May 2, 2022 to June 3, 2022. The indictment accuses him of receiving child pornography over several years, starting in June 2019 and ending on June 24, 2022, the day he was booked into the Pennington County Jail. The possession charge is dated June 24, 2022 as well. 

If convicted of the charges, in part or in whole, Alvarez faces a significant amount of time in federal prison. 

He would face from 15 years to 30 years in prison if he is convicted of the enticement charge. The exploitation charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years to a maximum of life in prison. The distribution charge and receipt charge each carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years and a maximum sentence of 20 years. The possession charge has no mandatory minimum, but has a maximum sentence of 20 years. 

Unless the government or defense requests continuances in the case, a jury trial is scheduled to start on April 18 if Alvarez does not reach a plea agreement with the government by March 31. 

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

