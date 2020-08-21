Wall opens with shutout of Harding County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bridger Amiotte ran for two touchdowns and Burk Blasius threw for one score and ran for another and the Wall defense did the rest with an impressive 27-0 win over the Ranchers in nine-man football Friday night in Buffalo.

The Eagles opened the season by blanking Harding County on its home field, leading 14-0 at halftime and adding two more scores in the third quarter.

Amiotte got the Eagles on the board early on a 14-yard touchdown run at the 10-minute mark of the opening quarter. He added a 10-yard run with four minutes left in the second. Blair Blaius kicked both extra points for the 14-0 halftime lead.

Burk Blasius then found Cedar Amiotte on a 32-yard touchdown pass, but the extra point kick was blocked to make it 20-0 with 8:39 left in the third.

Burk Blasius took it in himself from eight yards out to close the scoring with three minutes remaining until the fourth quarter.

Wall piled up 203 yards of total offense — 98 through the air on 7-of-14 passing by Burk Blasius and 105 yards on the ground. Bridger Amiotte led the way with 58 yards on 14 carries.