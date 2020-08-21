Wall opens with shutout of Harding County

Bridger Amiotte ran for two touchdowns and Burk Blasius threw for one score and ran for another and the Wall defense did the rest with an impressive 27-0 win over the Ranchers in nine-man football Friday night in Buffalo.
The Eagles opened the season by blanking Harding County on its home field, leading 14-0 at halftime and adding two more scores in the third quarter.
Amiotte got the Eagles on the board early on a 14-yard touchdown run at the 10-minute mark of the opening quarter. He added a 10-yard run with four minutes left in the second. Blair Blaius kicked both extra points for the 14-0 halftime lead.
Burk Blasius then found Cedar Amiotte on a 32-yard touchdown pass, but the extra point kick was blocked to make it 20-0 with 8:39 left in the third.
Burk Blasius took it in himself from eight yards out to close the scoring with three minutes remaining until the fourth quarter.
Wall piled up 203 yards of total offense — 98 through the air on 7-of-14 passing by Burk Blasius and 105 yards on the ground. Bridger Amiotte led the way with 58 yards on 14 carries.
The Eagle defense was impressive all night, holding the Ranchers to just 29 yards of total offense on 26 plays. All 29 yards came on the ground. Callan Long had 36 yards for Harding County on nine carries.
Blair Blasius had a big game defensively with 10 tackles — all solo — and one tackle for a loss. Burk Blasius had four tackles, one for a loss.
Grey Gilbert had six tackles for the Ranchers.
Wall returns to action Friday in Onida against Sully Buttes, while Harding County is at Faith.
WINNER 52, STANLEY COUNTY 7: The Warriors opened the season with a dominating win over the Buffaloes Friday in Ft. Pierre.
Winner, the Class 11B state runners-up, ran out to a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and broke the game op-en with 20 pints in the second.
Sam Kruger paced the Warriors on the ground with 147 yards in just nine carries and one touchdown. Riley Oreal added 95 yards on eight carries and two scores. Winner finished with 489 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.
Winner also got touchdown runs by Kaden Keiser, Evan Farmer, Brady Fritz and Aaron Gilchrist.
Stanley County was led by Evan Nordstrom with 13 carries for 103 yards and the one score. Quarterback Lathan Price was 5-of-10 passing for 133 yards.
Evan Farmer and Orel both had four solo tackles to lead the Winner defense.
Winner will be at St. Thomas More Friday, with Stanley County at Chamberlain.
WOONSOCKET/WESSINGTON SPRINGS/SANBORN CENTRAL 14, CHAMBERLAIN 0: The Blackhawks scored twice and that was more than enough for the win over the Cubs.
Clay Olinger had both scores for the Blackhawks, the first a 31-yard TD run in the first and a 44-yard scamper in the third. He finished with 94 yards on six carries.
The Blackhawks held Chamberlain to 55 yards of total offense.
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central is at Garretson next Friday, while Chamberlain hosts Stanley County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!