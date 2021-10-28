Wall punches ticket to 9A semifinals in win over Gregory

WALL — In trying to punch their ticket to the Class 9A semifinals, the Wall football team was met with some resistance in the fourth quarter.

Gregory, which had been shut down through two and a half frames, finally got on the board in the third and was threatening to make it a one-possession game with the ball again.

But following a Gorillas fumble in enemy territory, junior Cedar Amiotte found an opening on a handoff before spinning out of a downfield tackle and sprinting 39 yards for a touchdown to stretch the Eagles’ lead back out to 21.

“I don’t ever count things out, because it was 19-0 and then all of a sudden it was tight again,” Amiotte said. “Anything can happen with football.”

Amiotte was right in his sentiments. No. 6 Gregory came back with another touchdown as the fourth quarter of what had been a defensive affair devolved into an offensive shootout. But No. 3 Wall had another answer and scored again to close out a 34-20 victory in a Week 1 rematch and set up a meeting with No. 2 Howard next week in a battle of undefeated teams for a spot in the state championship game.

“We have to clean some stuff up, but it’s always tough when we have four games in a row where we’re winning by 50 points. It’s hard to mentally prepare for a team that’s a good football team,” Eagles head coach Lex Heathershaw said. “I’m pretty excited to watch this film because this one we can actually break down for once, and we can learn some things. We made some mistakes, but you get better from mistakes.”

Amiotte finished with 179 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns, while quarterback Burk Blasius went 4 of 13 in the air for 37 yards and two scores, throwing both to Rylan McDonnell, and ran for 57 yards on nine carries. Mason Heath also added 47 yards on the ground on six carries.

“Whenever we’re crushing teams, I don’t feel like it’s a fun game either. We learn a lot more on teams that like where it’s competitive,” Amiotte said. “You make the wrong step and they’re going to capitalize. It just pushes our team to try and do our best.”

Amiotte gave Wall (10-0) its first points of the night when he recognized running room on the left side and tip-toed up the sideline for a 33-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

The two squads traded interceptions, with Burk Blasius hauling in the Eagles’ pick on a screen pass that deflected off Heath, to end the opening frame.

In the second quarter, Reid Hanson rushed the line on a Gregory (6-4) punt and blocked the kick, setting up Heath for a 26-yard touchdown two plays later on a run that included a broken tackle just minutes after the junior needed to be helped off the field with a grisly-looking ankle injury. Heathershaw said Heath is questionable for next week.

Before the end of the first half, Amiotte muffed a punt return but regained possession at his own 3-yard line. Wall then executed a 10-play, 97-yard drive in just over four minutes, fueled by a 33-yard burst from Amiotte, that was capped off with a 5-yard pass from Blasius to McDonnell in the end zone to give the Eagles a 19-0 advantage at halftime.

The Gorillas scored with 5:31 to play in the third when Rylan Peck hit Owen Hanson on a 27-yard pass to make it 19-6. They threatened again early in the fourth after an Eagles turnover-on-downs, moving the ball to the opposing 34, but Amiotte jumped on a fumble to hand possession back over to Wall, which scored four plays later on Amiotte’s 39-yard scamper.

“The biggest thing was how well our defense played. My goodness,” Heathershaw said. “Defense kind of bailed our offense out a little bit.”

The Eagles attempted a 40-yard field goal later in the fourth after McDonnell won a jump ball pass for an interception, but the kick was too low. Peck answered with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Eli Fogel to cut the Gorillas’ deficit back down to two possessions, 27-12, with 4:50 remaining in regulation.

Wall quelled the threat again, scoring through the air on a pass from Blasius to McDonnell, who broke a tackle and stayed inbounds on a 28-yard catch-and-run into the end zone to make it 34-12 with 2:49 to play.

Gregory put together one last effort, a 10-play, 80-yard drive that ended when Hanson ran in a 1-yard sweep, but with 15 seconds left, it was all but over.

The Eagles will travel to Howard (10-0) next Friday.

“It’s going to be a knockdown, dragout type deal where you better come ready and you better play mistake free if you want to go get a state championship,” Heathershaw said.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

