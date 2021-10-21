Wall rolls into 6th straight quarterfinal with 50-point win over North Central

WALL — The Wall football team had one blemish in an otherwise flawless performance Thursday night.

A 39-yard field goal the Eagles attempted as the first-half clock expired that would’ve ended their Class 9A first-round game with North Central early was blocked. Both teams started walking off the field, not realizing the ball was still live. The Thunder eventually picked it up and ran 96 yards into the end zone for their only points of the evening.

“That one’s on us as coaches, so we’ll take that one,” Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw said. “That’s not on our guys.”

Wall, the No. 3 seed, seemed unbothered by the mishap as the third quarter opened up, forcing a turnover-on-downs on defense before Cedar Amiotte took a first-down run into the end zone. His squad followed up with a 2-point conversion to induce the mercy-rule and finalize a 56-6 victory over No. 13 North Central to set up a rematch with Gregory in the 9A quarterfinals.

“The biggest thing this week, our focus, was just to play fast, and I think we did that tonight on both sides of the ball,” Heathershaw said. “Kind of clicked on all cylinders tonight, and I’m proud of our guys, proud of our coaching staff. It's a great win, but we’ve got three more to go.”

Burk Blasius went 10 of 11 passing for 121 yards and three touchdowns in one half of work, adding a rushing score. Amiotte collected three touchdowns on the ground and finished with 136 yards on nine carries. Stran Williams earned five receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown, while Rylan McDonnell hauled in two of his three catches for touchdowns.

“I love to play with these guys, they’re my brothers out there,” Blasius said. “And when our team works like a well-oiled machine, it’s a blast out there, to go out there and beat teams like that.”

The Eagles elected to open the contest on offense and made it count almost immediately. Blasius connected with Williams for 29 yards on the first play from scrimmage before the sophomore quarterback hit McDonnell in the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown to cap off a five-play drive.

Wall then executed a six-play drive that ended when Blasius floated a near-perfect rainbow pass to Williams in the end zone from 28 yards out.

Mason Heath, who tallied 65 yards rushing on four carries, extended the Eagles’ lead later in the first quarter when he took a triple-option flip on first down and scampered 39 yards for the touchdown.

“Mason Heath is a great kid, great leader and the guys have really accepted him onto our team as an Eagle,” Heathershaw said.

Amiotte then notched his first touchdown when he bounced outside and sprinted 54 yards into the end zone to give Wall a commanding 27-0 lead after one frame.

In the waning seconds of the first quarter, a first-down fumble by a Thunder running back was recovered by Eagles lineman Norman Livermont deep in enemy territory, and on the first play of the second quarter, Blasius rolled out and found McDonnell from 11 yards out for his third passing touchdown of the half and the duo’s second scoring connection.

“That kid is a heck of a player,” Heathershaw said of Blasius. “If we wanted to we could probably just let him do his thing, but we have such good running backs too, though. That’s what’s great about us; we’re so dynamic and people can’t really focus on one player for us offensively.”

Amiotte made that statement evident when he lept into the air to intercept a pass on defense, then took a handoff on first ensuing play on offense and galloped 31 yards up the middle for a touchdown.

Wall then executed its longest possession of the night, an eight-play, 58-yard drive that was capped off when Blasius faked a handoff on the option, kept it himself and ran 14 yards for the score to make it 48-0 with 2:25 to play before halftime.

The Eagles got the ball back and intentionally set up a field-goal opportunity for Blair Blasius to add three points and cross the 50-point, halftime mercy rule threshold, but the kick was tipped at the line and the ball was subsequently returned for a touchdown once the Thunder realized the ball was live.

North Central couldn’t carry any momentum of the touchdown into the second half and after failing to move to the chains on a punt-turned-run on fourth down, Amiotte ran in a 13-yard score on first down with 9:21 remaining in the third. Blasius then carried in the 2-point conversion out of the shotgun formation to finish things off early.

Wall held North Central to 24 yards of offense.

“(North Central) is big up front too, so for us I guess it starts up front on the defensive line, and then our linebackers are really starting to play downhill and they’re making the reads quicker,” Heathershaw said. “I think we progressively just keep getting better each game, and defensively is really starting to click and look good in all aspects.”

Wall, which advanced to its sixth straight 9-man quarterfinal, will get another home playoff game when it faces No. 6 Gregory on Thursday. The Eagles topped the Gorillas 19-6 in their season-opener Aug. 20.

“We need a good week of practice. We can’t overlook this team,” Blasis said. “We’re going to have to be sound this coming week to make sure we commit few mistakes.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

