Wall’s connections to historic Eagles football teams run deep

Garrett Bryan remembers being in a similar boat that the Wall football team was in after last season.

Before he was the offensive and defensive line and kickoff coach for the Eagles, he was a player for the program. And after losing to Harding County in the 1993 state semifinals, falling one game shy of a trip to the DakotaDome, he and his fellow juniors refused to fall to the same fate the following season.

They went on to go a perfect 12-0 and win the Class 9B state championship in 1994.

“It was a heartbreaker. So all of us as seniors talked and said ‘We’re not going to lose like this again. We’re going to make it to the Dome and we’re going to win,’ and we ended up doing it,” Bryan said. “‘94 was a heck of a season. We rolled pretty much everybody. We had a couple close games in the playoffs. It’s kind of a similar situation.”

That year, nearly three decades ago, was the last time Wall claimed a state championship in football. This season, in a similar fashion, the undefeated Eagles overcame losses in the semifinals the previous two years and broke through to reach their first title game since 2011. They’ll face Parkston on Friday morning.

The connections between this year’s squad and the Dome teams of ‘11 and ‘94 run deep. In a tight-knit town of around 700 people, that’s bound to happen. Those who had their time on the gridiron are now seeing their sons, nephews and brothers have theirs, elated that they get to experience the same jubilation they once did.

“It’s incredible. For me personally, it’s even more special having three brothers on the team,” said Lane Blasius, who served as quarterback on the 2011 team and is the older sibling of current players Burk, Blair and Jace. “I’ve followed them super closely and I’ve been their biggest fan. It’s exciting for me personally, for my family and for the whole community of Wall.”

Brady McDonnell, one of the most prolific athletes to come out of Wall, was a standout tight end on the ‘94 team and went on to play two seasons in the NFL for the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills. He is the uncle of senior wide receiver Rylan McDonnell, and shared the experience of winning the 1990 state championship with Travis McDonnell, Rylan’s father, who died in April 2011.

Brady said he told Rylan that it’s a unique experience playing in a state title game, something few people get to do.

“Just the excitement of something you’re looking forward to for so long and you work so hard to come into light, and actually be able to win it, was a pretty special experience,” said Brady, who was inducted into the Wall School District Hall of Fame in 2016. “Lifelong memories that nobody can ever take away from you. Knowing that he’ll have that forever is a really cool experience and a big accomplishment for these kids.”

High school football in South Dakota looked a lot different in the 90s than it does today. Where today’s game is spread out across the field and involves more passing, back then it was smash-mouth football. Brady guessed his Eagles teams probably handed the ball off 75% of the time, playing power football out of the wishbone formation.

While the game has changed, that run-first style of play was a major influence for Chad Eisenbraun, who has coached at Kadoka Area for the past 20 years, just 40 miles east on Interstate 90, and was a running back himself on the ‘94 team. The Kougars have always relied on a host of running backs to help them win games.

“It’s something I always enjoyed when we did it in high school,” Eisenbraun said. “Coach (Kent) Anderson was a big influence on me in high school. I’ve been able to stay in touch with him over the years, and he’s been a pretty big mentor of mine as far as coaching goes.”

In addition to being teammates with Brady McDonnell, Eisenbraun also played with twin lineman Dustin and Chris Lurz. Dustin, whose daughters Copper and Dymond are standout volleyball players for Philip, owns Lurz Plumbing in Philip and does the plumbing for the Best Western Plains Motel in Wall, which is owned by Eagles head coach Lex Heathersahw.

Coincidentally, Wall’s 2022 roster also features twin lineman Norman and James Livermont.

“Running behind some of those guys was pretty special,” said Eisenbraun, whose nephew Kaylen Spotted Bear is also a lineman for the Eagles “They were just tough as nails and great leaders for us.”

Lane Blasius, a former signal-caller, guided Wall to its last state championship game in 2011, a 66-6 loss to perennial powerhouse Canistota, and is now watching younger brother Burk control the offense under center, backed up by Jace, while Blair handles the kicking duties and catches passes from Burk at tight end.

Lane said it’s an electric feeling playing for a state title at the Dome, and it’s an experience he’ll soon share with his brothers.

“We have a saying that ‘You go with what got you there,’” he said. “It’s just another game, go and soak up the experience that you’re playing in that atmosphere and the state championship game.”