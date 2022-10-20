Wall surges into 9AA quarterfinals with mercy-rule win over Stanley Co.

WALL — Both Lex Heathershaw and Cedar Amiotte admitted that Thursday night’s game was weird.

It was weird in the sense that the Wall football team was coming off a bye in the last week of its regular season, but also in the contest itself, which had no shortage of penalties and trick plays as Stanley County tried to pull off an improbable upset.

The Eagles even fell behind briefly, a weird occurrence this season as well, but in the end they overcame a few early mishaps and the Buffaloes’ trickery for a 58-8 throttling in a Class 9AA first-round game that was over before the fourth quarter.

Wall, the No. 1 seed in 9AA, will host No. 8 Bon Homme (6-3) in the quarterfinals next Thursday.

“One of the things I tell our guys is, true character is revealed when adversity shows itself,” Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw said. “I think we responded well, obviously you can tell that by the final result, but it was just the little things, I think, when you get into the playoffs, so hopefully we can control the little things and keep moving forward in the quarterfinals.”

Burk Blasius completed 8 of 9 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the air for the Eagles (9-0), while picking up his third score of the night on the ground. Cedar Amiotte carried the ball six times for 60 yards and tallied three touchdowns, adding a pair of receptions for 32 yards, and Mason Heath scored a touchdown along with 51 rushing yards on just two carries. Stran Williams caught both of Blasius’s TD passes, finishing with 98 receiving yards on three catches.

James Livermont earned two sacks on defense, while Heath, Blasius and Norman Livermont also notched sacks. The Buffaloes (3-6) were held to 22 rushing yards and 134 passing yards.

“It felt weird. I don’t like bye weeks ever, because it ends up that you come out playing sloppy,” Amiotte said. “Coming into this game we knew we should’ve won, but you can’t ever look over any team.”

Wall’s only major bugaboo came on Stanley County’s lone scoring drive, an extended 14-play, 84-yard drive. The Eagles committed two encroachment penalties, the second of which shortened a fourth-and-8 situation to a fourth-and-3, and the Buffaloes converted on an 18-yard pass. Stanley County found the end zone after using a double-reverse pass and 21-yard completion to bring up fourth-and-1, scoring on a 4-yard pass.

The Buffaloes then converted the 2-point attempt with another pass to take an 8-7 lead in the first quarter.

“It showed us that we’re not what we think we are,” Amiotte said of the drive. “It brought us back down to earth, that’s for sure. Everyone around was thinking that we were just going to run through this team, then that happened, and it was a good wakeup call.”

Outside of a few other successful trick plays from Stanley County, the Wall defense kept its opponent quiet for the remainder of the contest, and in turn its offense stayed hot, scoring on all seven of its drives.

It first came only two plays after forcing a punt, when Blasius aired out a pass to wide open Williams, who snagged the catch for a 23-yard touchdown, then after a 12-yard reception from Amiotte that moved the ball to the 1-yard line, the senior running back punched in the go-ahead score for a 15-8 lead heading into the second quarter.

Amiotte scored again on an 18-yard scamper early in the second quarter, then the Eagles defense picked up points after Buffaloes quarterback Broch Zeeb was sacked three straight times, twice by James Livermont, the third coming on a strip-sack by Blasius, knocking the ball out and sending it sailing out of the end zone for a safety.

Wall got the ball back, and two plays into its next possession, Heath was handed his first carry and hustled up the middle for a 30-yard touchdown.

Stanley County went for it on fourth-and-10 from its own 20, opting again for a double-reverse pass. The pass was completed, but the ball was stopped 2 yards short of the sticks for the turnover on downs, and on the next play, Amiotte ran for his third score of the half, this time from 28 yards out to give his squad a 30-point advantage at 38-8.

“There was a lot of stuff we did not see coming in, like the constant reverse throws, stuff like that,” Amiotte said of Stanley County’s offense. “At the beginning we got a little bit heated at each other, but it wasn’t screaming, it was just ‘Do your job and figure it out,’ and once everybody calmed down and realized it was just football, then we settled in and it was perfect.”

The Buffaloes successfully executed a fake punt from their own 24 and completed a 15-yard pass on fourth-and-6 to move the chains, but their drive stalled out at the opposing 45 after they were unable to convert a fourth-and-14, giving the ball back to the Eagles with 1:02 left before halftime.

Initially primed to score again, Wall was flagged for a hold to bring up a first-and-25 from its own 49 inside of the minute. It mattered little, however, as two plays later Blasius connected with Williams, who caught the pass before juking a defender and sprinting to the end zone for a 51-yard score with 22.8 seconds left to make it a 45-8 ballgame at intermission.

“That bye week, in the last week of the season, we’re sitting on our hands for two weeks, just waiting to see who we were going to play and how all those things are going to work out,” Heathershaw said. “We didn't get to play a game last week and everybody else is playing. That’s tough, especially when you’re a high school kid, to not be able to play for two weeks. Ultimately we’ve just got to button things up and we’ll be alright.”

Stanley County opened the second half with a successful onside kick but failed to do much with it as penalties stalled the drive. Wall took over after a turnover on downs and quickly scored on a 16-keeper from Blasius, putting his team within one touchdown of the mercy rule.

Defensive lineman Quinn Moon induced it when he picked up a fumbled snap by Zeeb, and brought the ball back 13 yards into the end zone for the game-ending touchdown in the final minute of the third quarter.