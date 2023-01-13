Wanblee man charged in Kyle bank robbery case

A Wanblee man is charged in federal court for allegedly robbing the Lakota Federal Credit Union in Kyle and firing a rifle during the robbery.

Francis White Lance, 65, is charged with bank robbery and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the alleged Nov. 7 robbery. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on Jan. 10 and pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, he faces up to life in custody and a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, a $200 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund and restitution.

The crime White Lance is accused of is one that's fading into the past. In 2003, the United States saw over 7,400 bank robberies. That number has plummeted in the last two decades to just over 1,700, according to the FBI's 2021 numbers. Only 232 of those involved a firearm.

The 2021 report states that Monday is the most common day for bank robberies, burglaries and larceny. The crime White Lance is charged with happened on a Monday, staying true to the averages.

A jury trial is scheduled to start on March 21 if White Lance does not reach a plea deal with the government by March 3.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelsey Blair is prosecuting the case and Federal Public Defender Ellie Bastian is representing White Lance. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the FBI are investigating the case, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Rapid City.