 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Wanblee man charged in Kyle bank robbery case

  • 0
Federal Courthouse

Andrew W. Bogue Federal Building and United States Courthouse

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

A Wanblee man is charged in federal court for allegedly robbing the Lakota Federal Credit Union in Kyle and firing a rifle during the robbery.

Francis White Lance, 65, is charged with bank robbery and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the alleged Nov. 7 robbery. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on Jan. 10 and pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, he faces up to life in custody and a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, a $200 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund and restitution. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The crime White Lance is accused of is one that's fading into the past. In 2003, the United States saw over 7,400 bank robberies. That number has plummeted in the last two decades to just over 1,700, according to the FBI's 2021 numbers. Only 232 of those involved a firearm. 

People are also reading…

The 2021 report states that Monday is the most common day for bank robberies, burglaries and larceny. The crime White Lance is charged with happened on a Monday, staying true to the averages. 

A jury trial is scheduled to start on March 21 if White Lance does not reach a plea deal with the government by March 3. 

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelsey Blair is prosecuting the case and Federal Public Defender Ellie Bastian is representing White Lance. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the FBI are investigating the case, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Rapid City. 

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Wastewater concerns aired in Custer

Wastewater concerns aired in Custer

CUSTER — A $2.98 million plan to discharge treated wastewater from Custer into French Creek drew concern from outdoor enthusiasts, but enginee…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New government report shows more than 350 new UFO sightings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News