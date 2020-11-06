Warner wears down Wall in 9A semifinals

McNeil also had an interception on the next Wall possession.

"We were fortunate to put a little pressure on him (Burk Blasius)," Hoellein said. "All of the film that we watched on them prior to this game, they were very explosive on offense. They have some playmakers who can catch the ball, and we were concerned about that. I think we had some kids step up in our defensive backfield, but we were able to put a little pressure on their quarterback and that made his job a little more difficult."

The Monarchs closed the scoring with just a minute to play on a 9-yard TD pass from Hunter Cramer to Leidholt.

The Eagles, who went into the game averaging just under 40 points per contest, managed just 65 total yards on offense unofficially, 31 on the ground and 34 through the air on Blasius's 4-of-14 passing.

Offensively, Heathershaw said they did not play well and got out of their game-plan, which he also credited to the Warner defense.

"That is something that we're going to have to work on in the off-season and keep improving on," he said. "But Warner's defense played better than we thought they would. That's what good teams do, they play well all of the way around, and they sure did tonight. That's the first time our offense hasn't put points on the board."