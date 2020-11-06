Warner wears down Wall in 9A semifinals

WALL — The Warner Monarchs took advantage of some big plays early and played ball control with the lead to earn a tough 26-0 win over the Wall Eagles Friday night in the Class 9A state semifinals.
With the win, Warner moves into its third state title game in the last nine years, and will face Canistota/Freeman Thursday in the Dakota Dome in Vermillion.
The loss was the first of the season for Wall, which ended its year at 9-1.
After stopping the Eagles on the first possession with a three-and-out, the Warner offense didn't take long to to grab the momentum, when freshman quarterback Hunter Cramer hit senior running back Jackson McNeil on a short screen pass that the 231-pound McNeil turned into a 57-yard touchdown reception.
With the Wall offense struggling all game, the Monarchs didn't need a lot of offense, but had plenty, leading 13-0 at halftime and 19-0 going into the fourth quarter.
"They made some big plays and that was the story of the game," Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw said. "They had some guys who made some incredible plays and hats off to them for the season that they are having. We hope they go and win a title."
Warner head coach Kerwin Hoellein said the one advantage they thought they had coming in came on the offensive line, not only physically, but with some senior leadership.
"We started controlling the line of scrimmage a little bit, and with that screen pass right away, we were able to get the momentum, and in a game like this, that is big," he said.
Early in the second quarter Cramer threw up a jump ball that his 6-foot-3 receiver, Landon Leidholt, was able to go up and get for a 28-yard reception on 4th and 9, to the Wall 9.
Three plays later McNeil scored from 1 yard out — the first of his two short TD rushes.
"Even when their running back (Jackson McNeil) went out, it wasn't on run plays, it was on screen plays," Heathershaw said. "We felt like we stood toe-to-toe with them, it just came down to big plays. When you allow big plays in a semifinal game, it is tough to overcome that."
Warner took the opening kickoff in the second half and played a downhill game from there on out, taking a commanding 19-0 lead on another McNeil 1-yard plunge. The score capped a 11-play, 63-yard drive that also saw senior running back Ty Cramer carry the ball seven times for 43 yards.
"The McNeil kid and Ty just ground it out, running downhill, and we were able to control the clock," Hoellein said.
The Eagles basically had one good scoring opportunity, and that came in the fourth quarter, down to the Warner 8-yard line. But junior Peyton Jung stepped in front of a Burk Blasius pass for the interception to thwart the Eagles scoring opportunity.
McNeil also had an interception on the next Wall possession.
"We were fortunate to put a little pressure on him (Burk Blasius)," Hoellein said. "All of the film that we watched on them prior to this game, they were very explosive on offense. They have some playmakers who can catch the ball, and we were concerned about that. I think we had some kids step up in our defensive backfield, but we were able to put a little pressure on their quarterback and that made his job a little more difficult."
The Monarchs closed the scoring with just a minute to play on a 9-yard TD pass from Hunter Cramer to Leidholt.
The Eagles, who went into the game averaging just under 40 points per contest, managed just 65 total yards on offense unofficially, 31 on the ground and 34 through the air on Blasius's 4-of-14 passing.
Offensively, Heathershaw said they did not play well and got out of their game-plan, which he also credited to the Warner defense.
"That is something that we're going to have to work on in the off-season and keep improving on," he said. "But Warner's defense played better than we thought they would. That's what good teams do, they play well all of the way around, and they sure did tonight. That's the first time our offense hasn't put points on the board."
Warner finished with 329 yards of offense — 183 on the ground, led by Ty Cramer's 87 yards and 55 for McNeil. Hunter Cramer was 6-of-11 passing for 146 yards. McNeil caught two passes — both on screens for 90 yards.
Warner faces Canistota/Freeman, a 12-7 winner over No. 1 Howard, Thursday at 6 p.m. (Mountain).
Hoellein said a team's goal is to always get to the state title game every year, and they have done that again. The Monarchs will be looking for their first title, coming up short in the 2012 and 2016 campaigns.
"Everybody is beatable, so we'll watch some film and work hard this week and see what happens," he said.
Heathershaw, meanwhile, said that despite the loss he is proud of his team and they'll keep moving forward.
"We talked to our younger guys and said, 'Play with a chip on your shoulder.' The season starts in the weight room in the off-season for us. Hopefully they can keep grinding and keep pushing forward," he said. "Our seniors, we told them to stay true to who they are and that goes to our slogan, 'Brush Your Teeth.' Our guys knows what that means, and that is something they will carry with them for a long time."
